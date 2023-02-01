PGA Tour Winner latest player to sign with LIV Golf – GolfWRX

On his way to finishing runner-up at last week’s Dubai Desert Classic, Patrick Reed found himself caught up in two incidents of note.

The first, widely nicknamed ‘Tee Gate’ saw a pre-event spat between Reed and the world number one and tournament favorite Rory McIlroy, resulting in the former Masters Winner lobbing a LIV-branded tee in his opponent’s direction. Little were they aware that it would take a birdie at each of the final two holes for McIlroy to overcome the most talked-about player in golf.

The second newsworthy Episode involved Reed losing his ball up a tree on the 17th fairway, an escapade that resulted in a social media frenzy asking whether the ball found was, in fact, the correct ball and how several marshals identified it.

The DP World Tour’s statement at the time cleared Reed, stating that, “Using binoculars [the DP World Tour Chief Referee] joined the player in the area and asked him to identify his Distinctive ball markings,” and “was satisfied that a ball with those markings was lodged in the tree.”

Video footage and players’ comments subsequently pointed to the ball Flying into a different tee, but in Reed’s defense, he was likely to have been advised to the exact tree to look into, rather than guess himself.

He signed for a bogey five on the hole, a score that could have been one shot worse if he had to reload on the tee box.

Reed himself sees the event much like most did the tee-peg incident – ​​as something and nothing – and posted a statement to that effect on Twitter today:

This is my statement regarding the Dubai Desert Classic! Maybe it’s time we get back to playing some golf! Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/sTUHOHzkPF — Patrick Reed (@PRedGolf) January 31, 2023

With that all over, this week Reed Returns to the Asian Tour for the Saudi International, where he meets up with many of his LIV Counterparts in an event dominated by two-time Champion Dustin Johnson.

