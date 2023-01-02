PGA Tour, Warner Bros. Discovery restructures international media rights

With little to no fanfare, the PGA Tour and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a restructured media rights relationship.

In a joint letter sent out Monday to its media partners worldwide, the PGA Tour and Discovery outlined a new relationship where PGA Tour content will continue to be available on either discovery+ or Eurosport, which is mainly seen in European markets with Eurosport also accessible in certain Latin American markets.

It’s a restructuring that according to both sides will not affect the golf fan’s experience in any way and more reflects the evolving landscape of media rights.

