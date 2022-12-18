PGA Tour Star Gifts Scotty Cameron Putters As Wedding Presents

When it comes to weddings, it is often the bride and groom who receive gifts but, at Sungjae Im’s wedding on Saturday evening, it appeared that some of the guests were lucky enough to receive gifts of their own.

Via a tweet by Brian Kirschner, multiple Instagram accounts posted pictures of Scottie Cameron putters that had been signed by Sungjae himself. It is believed that the 24-year-old gave them out as gifts.

