The motion goes on to assert LIV is the end result of a “long-contrived plan” to take over professional golf as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which Golf Digest has detailed here. The Public Investment is the primary Backer of LIV, and documents have Revealed that PIF and Al-Rumayyan were “instrumental in inducing players to breach their tour contracts.” The tour argues Al-Rumayya personally recruited players, “played an active role in contract negotiations, and expressly approved each of the player contracts—all while knowing that these deals would interfere with the players’ tour contracts.”

Al-Rumayyan, who is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s inner circle, is considered the mastermind of the Golf Saudi and LIV Golf projects, believing the sport has importance in the kingdom’s push for what it sees as a better Tomorrow as it attempts to diminish Saudi Arabia’s Reliance on oil by diversifying the economy and modernizing its public services. Although Greg Norman has been the public-facing leader of LIV Golf,, sources familiar with LIV tell Golf Digest Al-Rumayyan and Majed Al Sorour were the two people who had final say over LIV Golf/Golf Saudi matters. Earlier this week Al Sorour was transitioned out of managing director of LIV Golf.