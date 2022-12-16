PGA Tour Rules Official Clears Up Charlie Woods Tee Box Confusion

If Charlie Woods wanted an early insight into what life would be like for Tiger Woods’ son playing professional golf, then he’s certainly getting a crash course in it by all the media attention surrounding what tee boxes the 13-year-old will play off at the PNC Championship.

He’s not just any 13-year-old playing golf with his dad though, or even a 13-year-old playing with his Major Champion dad in this special PGA Tour event – ​​well, he’s the 13-year-old son of arguably the Greatest golfer to ever stride the fairways.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button