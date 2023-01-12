PGA Tour Probes Relationship Between Saudi Investment Fund and LIV Golf in Latest Courtroom Back-and-Forth

LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are still at logger heads on Discovery and the Tour is pushing for the man they believe is the Puppeteer for LIV Golf to fess up.

The Tour contends that the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, essentially control LIV Golf, as outlined in a Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement signed on Oct. 7, 2021. This document was supplied to the Tour as part of Discovery on Dec. 21, 2022, more than a month after the deadline for completion of document production.

