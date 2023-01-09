PGA Tour pro says LIV Golf ‘took all the a**holes’ – GolfWRX

Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round.

Throughout 2022, the three-time major Champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued last week:

Nevertheless, the tale of the tape says it all – throughout last year, Spieth 190th out of 193 players for strokes-gained putting inside 3 feet.

The 29-year-old knows that, of course, and even as far back as a year ago, was investigating ways to improve recent results with the flat stick.

Spieth’s love affair with the putter at Kapalua has gone cold since ranking first and third in 2016 and 2017, and he now shows an average gain of just over a single shot when totaling his nine outings in Hawaii.

As a Reporter then, it might pay to stay away from such a hot topic, but one intrepid journalist went ahead anyway, asking:

“Can you bear with me on the disrespect I’m about to show you on this question, but when you miss two foot putts does it bother you that much or have you done it so much in your career that you’re kind of used to it?”

‘Disrespect’? Maybe, but it’s not something Spieth has even shied away from, and he answered as honestly as he can, referencing the Tricky greens:

"Well, I think that, like out here you get quite a few inside of five feet. I think that you'll miss more here than other places just on under reading and under hitting it with not enough speed," they said. "So I missed one yesterday where I just rushed it. And then today I missed like a 3-footer where I actually hit, I like over trusted it. I was like, I know that this putt is a left edge putt, which is unusual from three feet for us, and it has to have speed and I just ripped it right through off the left lip." So, does it annoy him? "If I hit a really bad, tentative stroke on it, then it really pisses me off. But when I put a good stroke on it it's like, all right, I can move on. And today that was the case." Like most things on the course, including a pair of gambling friends betting on his next move, Jordan Spieth can just shake it off