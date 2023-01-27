PGA Tour Pro Buys Set Of Irons Off Ebay

The world’s best touring pros have access to all the latest equipment, but Kelly Kraft was clearly looking for something a little bit older after it was revealed that his current set was bought off Ebay.

The American, a former US Amateur champion, two-time Texas Amateur Champion and one-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, teed it up at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open with a set of 2013 Callaway Legacy Black irons.

