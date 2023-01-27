PGA Tour Pro Buys Set Of Irons Off Ebay

The world’s best touring pros have access to all the latest equipment, but Kelly Kraft was clearly looking for something a little bit older after it was revealed that his current set was bought off Ebay.

The American, a former US Amateur champion, two-time Texas Amateur Champion and one-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, teed it up at this week’s Farmers Insurance Open with a set of 2013 Callaway Legacy Black irons.

Johnny Wunder (opens in new tab)the Tour Content Manager for Callaway Golf, showed off the Irons on Instagram:

If you’re not familiar with the Legacy Blacks from Callaway, it’s because they were only made available to limited markets outside of North America, developed by Roger Cleveland alongside Callaway Japan.

Henrik Stenson has had them in the bag since 2013, winning his only Major at the 2016 Open at Royal Troon with them.

Henrik Stenson still uses the Legacy Blacks (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen reports of pros buying Irons of Ebay, with four-time PGA Tour Winner Daniel Berger also previously revealing he was planning to buy sets off the second-hand site.

Berger uses the 2011 TaylorMade TP MC irons, which he previously described as “maybe the best irons ever made.”

“Personally I would say they’re maybe the best irons ever made, but it’s going to be a challenge finding some new sets from here on out,” he once told Golf.com. “Back when I was using these irons, I had about three backup sets. I would just take out an iron when they got old and throw a new one in.

“I was just rummaging through my garage and I found a brand new set that was still in the box with the plastic on them. So I went with those. I’m going to go on Ebay and order as many sets as I can and ride ’em out until I can’t find anymore.”

Kraft missed the cut at Torrey Pines after rounds of 80 and 76. He currently ranks 490th in the world, with his best finish last year coming at the 3M Open where he was T11th.