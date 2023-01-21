PGA Tour Player Ties Incredible Eagle Record At The American Express

PGA Tour rookie, Davis Thompson, may be a name unknown to most but, during Thursday and Friday of The American Express (opens in new tab)the young American has already carded five Eagles to tie the PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament since 1983.

Carding a 10-under-par round of 62 on Thursday, which included two eagles, the 23-year-old followed it up with an eight-under 64 on Friday, with three Eagles on the fourth, seventh and 11th putting him on the top of the leaderboard, two shots clear of recent Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, Jon Rahm (opens in new tab).

