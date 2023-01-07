PGA Tour Player Is Making Wild Detour to Attend CFP National Championship

The PGA Tour is in the midst of its Hawai’i swing: 39 players are competing in this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui and 144 are set to do it at the Sony Open next week in Oahu. For players who are invited to both events, the flight time between the two events is an easy 40-minute ride.

For Tom Hoge, however, the trip will look a bit different. The TCU alum is making a quick pitstop in Los Angeles. The No. 36 players in the world are planning to fly to SoFi Stadium to watch his beloved Horned Frogs play in the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday. He’ll then fly back to Hawai’i to make it up at Waialae Country Club.

