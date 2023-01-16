PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is ‘a colossal waste of time’

Paul Azinger, left, and Dan Hicks last year during NBC’s broadcast of the Presidents Cup. Getty Images

The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, various Tour Releases say, is defined in this way:

“The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.”

And there’s this description, from NBC announcer Dan Hicks:

Dan Hicks, Paul Azinger take jab at viral Bryson DeChambeau video during Presidents Cup By:

Josh Berhow





“The PAC is that first step toward consulting the PGA Tour board and the commissioner on issues dealing with the Tour.”

And there are Paul Azinger’s thoughts on the PAC.

You may have heard about the council, especially in these days of LIV Golf, the upstart, Saudi-backed series that has signed several Tour stars and will start its second season next month. In response, the Tour has engineered player-friendly changes, and you can expect more back and forth.

Then there’s the PAC makeup. The latest 16-member panel has yet to be announced officially, but various outlets have reported that Adam Scott will be a part for the first time in the 42-year-old’s career. There’s some significance there. The 2013 Masters Champion had been rumored to also join LIV at various points, and one would think that PAC membership would mean Scott has committed to the Tour.

Notably, Scott told the Associated Press that joining the PAC was more Tour-focused than LIV-driven.

“I’m more interested in what the Tour is planning on doing with the Tour, not how we’re fighting a lawsuit, because I couldn’t care less about that,” Scott said Friday at the Sony Open. “I’m more interested in what the future of the tour looks like.

“And I think I convinced myself that it was worth diving into that.”

And there are Paul Azinger’s thoughts on the PAC.

‘Mood killer’: Adam Scott recalls Masters Champions Dinner awkwardness By:

Alan Bastable





The former longtime player and current NBC Analyst was watching Scott finish his final round at the Sony. And Hicks asked his Booth mate about the PAC.

And here is another definition of it.

“By the way, Scott among 16 players, Zing, appointed to the Players Advisory Council for this year,” Hicks started. “The PAC is that first step toward consulting the PGA Tour board and the commissioner on issues dealing with the Tour.”

“I was on that PAC for 13 years,” Azinger said. “I thought it was a colossal waste of time. But you think you’re achieving things, but …

“Really?” Hicks said, laughing,

“Ah, you know,” Azinger said.

“Well, you’re sitting in that chair to be honest,” Hicks said.

“It might be different nowadays,” Azinger said, Laughing too.

“Yeeeeez,” Hicks said.

And the broadcast Flipped to Taylor Montgomery hitting out of a greenside bunker on the 14th hole.

Golf Magazine Subscribe To The Magazine Subscribe