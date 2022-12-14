PGA Tour Makes Inroads in Korea Amid Ongoing Battle With LIV Golf

In the face of LIV Golf’s threat, the PGA Tour is continuing its effort to increase options for international golfers. This time, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour are jointly strengthening their relationship with the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association (KPGA). Just last week, the two Tours announced a similar partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organization.

Beginning in 2023, the KPGA’s season-long Genesis Point Award Winner will earn membership onto the DP World Tour. Since the top 10 players on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai Rankings will now earn their PGA Tour cards, this program gives Korean Golfers a direct path to the PGA Tour.

