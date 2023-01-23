PGA Tour Events They Run Up Against

LIV Golf has announced its schedule for 2023. This year the Saudi-backed circuit will host 14 events, six more than it held a year ago during its Inaugural campaign.

With an increase in events comes an increased run-in with the PGA Tour and its schedule of events.

2023 LIV Golf Schedule vs. The PGA Tour Schedule

February 24-26: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

PGA Tour: Honda Classic

March 17-19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

PGA Tour: Valspar Championship

March 31-April 2: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida

PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open

April 21-23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

PGA Tour: Zurich Classic

April 28-30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta

May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson

May 26-28: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC

PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge

June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain

PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 7-9: Centurion Club, London, England

PGA Tour: John Deere Classic

August 4-6: The Old White Course, White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia

PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship

August 11-13: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Sept. 22-24: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

PGA Tour: N/A

October 20-22: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida

PGA Tour: N/A

Nov. 3-5: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

PGA Tour: N/A

A more in-depth and conflicting schedule isn’t the only news to come from LIV Golf as it gears up for its new season.

According to Bob Harig of Sports IllustratedLIV CEO Greg Norman will see his role increase in 2023. Majed Al-Sorour, managing director of LIV Golf, is set to leave his role and it is not being filled, which in turn means Norman will have more power over the Saudi- backed circuit moving forward.

LIV Golf recently announced a multi-year partnership to stream and broadcast all 14 of its events on the CW Network moving forward.

