PGA Tour Events They Run Up Against
LIV Golf has announced its schedule for 2023. This year the Saudi-backed circuit will host 14 events, six more than it held a year ago during its Inaugural campaign.
With an increase in events comes an increased run-in with the PGA Tour and its schedule of events.
2023 LIV Golf Schedule vs. The PGA Tour Schedule
February 24-26: El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
PGA Tour: Honda Classic
March 17-19: The Gallery Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
PGA Tour: Valspar Championship
March 31-April 2: Orange County National (Crooked Cat), Orlando, Florida
PGA Tour: Valero Texas Open
April 21-23: The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
PGA Tour: Zurich Classic
April 28-30: Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore
PGA Tour: Mexico Open at Vidanta
May 12-14: Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
PGA Tour: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 26-28: Trump National Golf Club, Washington, DC
PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge
June 30-July 2: Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 7-9: Centurion Club, London, England
PGA Tour: John Deere Classic
August 4-6: The Old White Course, White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia
PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship
August 11-13: Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey
PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship
Sept. 22-24: Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois
PGA Tour: N/A
October 20-22: Trump National Doral, Miami, Florida
PGA Tour: N/A
Nov. 3-5: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
PGA Tour: N/A
A more in-depth and conflicting schedule isn’t the only news to come from LIV Golf as it gears up for its new season.
READ: LIV GOLF’S QUEST FOR OWGR POINTS GETS HUGE BOOST WITH PGA TOUR COMMISSIONER REMOVING HIMSELF FROM DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
According to Bob Harig of Sports IllustratedLIV CEO Greg Norman will see his role increase in 2023. Majed Al-Sorour, managing director of LIV Golf, is set to leave his role and it is not being filled, which in turn means Norman will have more power over the Saudi- backed circuit moving forward.
LIV Golf recently announced a multi-year partnership to stream and broadcast all 14 of its events on the CW Network moving forward.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris