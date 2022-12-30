PGA Tour events on Golf Channel, NBC to stream live on Peacock

Comcast’s NBC Sports says it will simulcast more than 450 hours of PGA Tour events and related programming on Peacock in 2023.

The move means streamers who don’t have access to NBC or the Golf Channel via cable or satellite will still be able to watch key golf events and other programs through Peacock.

In a statement, a Comcast spokesperson confirmed the events will include the Players Championship scheduled for early March, every FedEx Cup event and other matches.

Comcast did not say whether streamers will need to subscribe to the premium version of Peacock, which costs $5 a month, in order to get live access to PGA Tour events.

According to NBC Sports, the following PGA Tour events will stream live on Peacock in 2023:

January 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

January 12-15: Sony Open in Hawaii (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

January 19-22: The American Express (also on Golf Channel)

January 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open (also on Golf Channel)

February 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (also on Golf Channel)

February 9-12: WM Phoenix Open (also on Golf Channel)

February 16-19: Genesis Invitational (also on Golf Channel)

February 23-26: Honda Classic (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

March 2-5: Puerto Rico Open (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

March 9-12: The Players Championship (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

March 16-19: Valspar Championship (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

March 22-26: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

March 23-26: Corales Puntacana Championship (also on Golf Channel)

March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open (also on NBC, Golf Channel)

April 13-16: RBC Heritage (also on Golf Channel)

April 20-23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans (also on Golf Channel)

April 27-30: Mexico Open at Vidanta (also on Golf Channel)

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship (also on Golf Channel)

May 11-14: AT&T Byron Nelson (also on Golf Channel)

May 25-28: Charles Schwab Challenge (also on Golf Channel)

June 1-4: Memorial Tournament (also on Golf Channel)

June 8-11: RBC Canadian Open (also on Golf Channel)

June 29-July 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic (also on Golf Channel)

July 6-9: John Deere Classic (also on Golf Channel)

July 13-16: Barbasol Championship (also on Golf Channel)

July 20-23: Barracuda Championship (also on Golf Channel)

July 27-30: 3M Open (also on Golf Channel)

August 3-6: Wyndham Championship (also on Golf Channel)

August 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship (also on Golf Channel)

August 17-20: BMW Championship (also on Golf Channel)

August 24-27: PGA Tour Championship (also on Golf Channel)

Some of the events will also include pre-match coverage on the Golf Channel and Peacock. All events will stream on the NBC Sports app as well.

The decision to put more golf-related programming on Peacock increases Comcast’s sports offerings on the streaming service, part of a bigger strategy to generate more interest in the direct-to-consumer product over the long term. This year, Comcast began offering live telecasts of NBC’s Sunday Night Football through Peacock. Some events from the last two Olympic Games have also been streamed live on Peacock.