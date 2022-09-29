PGA Tour Counters LIV Golf, Claiming Interference With Player Contracts

The PGA Tour came out swinging on Wednesday with a 71-page answer to the amended complaint filed by Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and LIV Golf, Inc., and also filing a counterclaim against plaintiffs.

While the answer is procedural, the counterclaim is not uncommon but it’s also a new wrinkle in the case and claims the Tour through LIV golf’s actions has been harmed and should receive damages for that harm.

The plaintiffs Filed an amended complaint on Aug. 26 after they were denied a motion for the Temporary Restraining Order Filed on Aug. 10.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button