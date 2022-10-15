‘PGA Tour Could Never’: Rap Legend Snoop Dogg’s Sensational LIV Golf Involvement Gets a Grand Reception From Twitter
The world of golf is ever-evolving. Ever since the Initiation of LIV Golf, in the Metaverse of golf, things have started to change. There is no doubt that LIV is different in its approach to handling the issues at hand, in comparison to the PGA Tour.
The work culture in both the Golf giant’s way of working is entirely different, most often than not. This can be proven by the latest LIV announcement of the following players performing at the event. The Golf world was blown away by this shocking news.
LIV Golf invites major stars to perform at their event
LIV Golf has been on the experimental side of things ever since its launch. The Saudi-backed golf Giant does not shy away from trying out new things day in and out,
Recently, the pro golfing league has made a new attempt to bring talents outside golf onto the course. These people are not there to play but to entertain. Industry giants like Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott are the ones performing in the aforementioned.
This has sparked a fair share of controversy as well as excitement in the world of golf. While some fans are thrilled to see the Sensational music Giants perform, others are apprehensive of its effects on the game.
All in all, the situation is as new and interesting as it gets.
Fans react to LIV and its new move
Fans were quick to react to this latest news surrounding LIV Golf’s new move. The reactions, however, remained fairly diverse in their outlook.
They need to admit it’s an exhibition entertainment golf tour and go with it.
— Heater (@whiskeygolfer17) October 14, 2022
LIV is the future… no doubt.
— David Lopez (@DavidLo01928883) October 14, 2022
Every liv tournament is a party lol
— AlwaysBeGolfing (@_AlwaysBGolving) October 14, 2022
Tens of fans will be thrilled. In all seriousness how many people are about to show up for these acts after the tickets hit 10 dollars on the Resale market?
— OK KID GOLF (@OKKIDGOLF) October 14, 2022
Snoop and Travis Scott in Miami? Probably 200k+ if they had room for everyone.
Cope.
— Sekrah Sports (@sekrah) October 14, 2022
Travis is not a good look. AGAIN, who do you have running your customer relations? Time and time again I’m questioning that. Do better, I want more golf, I want LIV success.
— DB Fairclough (@im_thinkin_golf) October 14, 2022
Already got my ticket for the event in Doral!
— Bootleg Tom (@keefybowlz) October 14, 2022
Who hasn’t been to a Snoop Dog concert already?
— Brian Stuard (@stuard_brian) October 14, 2022
sure to get more fans to watch golf now. lol
— Cranston Willis (@WillisCranston) October 14, 2022
The world of golf reacted to this news in different ways, as always. Their reaction was not black and white, it lied mostly in the gray area. However, Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott Performing in the aforementioned events is a piece of big news for everyone involved in the world of LIV golf.
Sergio Garcia and his thoughts about how LIV is for young players
The intriguing topic posed to Sergio Garcia concerned his thoughts on how LIV Golf has altered the situation, particularly for young players. The most specific query was his viewpoint on how LIV is enabling young players to gain experience and compete without concern for money.
This was obviously not the case earlier; a lot has changed. In the past, young professionals had to pay for their travel expenses, which put a financial strain on these budding talents.
Garcia responded immediately to this excellent inquiry. They said “I think this is a great path. I was lucky because I had a really good amateur career. I had a couple of decent contracts when I came out. But still, you have to perform every single week, and if you don’t, look what happened to Justin Rose.”
The pro golfer continued, “To be able to come out here with good talent and show what they can really do without having to be super intense if I don’t make the cut this week. I think it’s huge. LIV Golf has given us that chance, and super proud that we have one of them on our team and already a winner. It’s amazing.”
Giving young artists the chance to develop and exhibit their potential is undoubtedly a major matter. Garcia’s remarks will, however, elicit a fair number of responses from the opposing camp in the golfing community. There will probably be no quick resolution to the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour debate.
What do you think about having Snoop Dogg performing at the LIV event? Share your views in the comments section below.
