‘PGA Tour Could Never’: Rap Legend Snoop Dogg’s Sensational LIV Golf Involvement Gets a Grand Reception From Twitter

The world of golf is ever-evolving. Ever since the Initiation of LIV Golf, in the Metaverse of golf, things have started to change. There is no doubt that LIV is different in its approach to handling the issues at hand, in comparison to the PGA Tour.

The work culture in both the Golf giant’s way of working is entirely different, most often than not. This can be proven by the latest LIV announcement of the following players performing at the event. The Golf world was blown away by this shocking news.

LIV Golf invites major stars to perform at their event

LIV Golf has been on the experimental side of things ever since its launch. The Saudi-backed golf Giant does not shy away from trying out new things day in and out,

Recently, the pro golfing league has made a new attempt to bring talents outside golf onto the course. These people are not there to play but to entertain. Industry giants like Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott are the ones performing in the aforementioned.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 28: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. presented by Triller at Staples Center on November 28, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Thriller)

This has sparked a fair share of controversy as well as excitement in the world of golf. While some fans are thrilled to see the Sensational music Giants perform, others are apprehensive of its effects on the game.

All in all, the situation is as new and interesting as it gets.

Fans react to LIV and its new move

Fans were quick to react to this latest news surrounding LIV Golf’s new move. The reactions, however, remained fairly diverse in their outlook.

The world of golf reacted to this news in different ways, as always. Their reaction was not black and white, it lied mostly in the gray area. However, Snoop Dogg and Travis Scott Performing in the aforementioned events is a piece of big news for everyone involved in the world of LIV golf.

