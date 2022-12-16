PGA Tour Champions golf tourney in Palm Springs area puts tickets on sale

Tickets for the Galleri Classic, the new PGA Tour Champions event to be played in Rancho Mirage on March 22-26, 2023, are now on sale.

The Galleri Classic is the first PGA Tour Champions event in the desert since 1993 and will be played on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club. The tournament will feature a two-day pro-am March 22 and 23, followed by the 54-hole, $2.2 million tournament March 24-26 featuring 78 senior players.

Single-day grounds tickets good any one day admission for pro-am rounds are $30. Weekly grounds tickets, good for grounds-only admission for competition rounds March 24-26, are $65.

More:Building to a desert return: PGA Tour Champions start Playoffs this week

Single-day clubhouse tickets, good any one day during competition rounds March 24-26 and providing access to Mission Hills Country Club’s clubhouse as well as upgraded dining and beverage options for purchase at the Champions Café inside the clubhouse, are $75. Weekly clubhouse tickets for all competition rounds March 24-26 are $150.

A holiday ticket special of $5 off regular prices of a single-day grounds ticket – using the promo code Legends – is available through Jan. 1.

Pro-am spots, Volunteer positions open

The tournament is also offering a VIP Spectator experience, The Champions Club on 18. That features a covered, open-air venue with views of the PGA Tour Champions competition beside the island green at the famed par-5 18th hole, next to Poppie’s Pond . This all-inclusive ticket option is only open for competition rounds (March 24-26) and offers the most premium Hospitality experience to enjoy, with complimentary food and full bar service. Information on group and corporate packages for the Champions Club on 18 is available at [email protected]

Youth 15 and under will receive free grounds admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult. All children over the age of two must have their own clubhouse or Champions Club on 18 ticket to enter either venue.

The Galleri Classic also seeks volunteers and is offering limited availability for remaining spots in The Galleri Classic’s official tournament pro-am Wednesday and Thursday of tournament week. Those interested in volunteering and playing in the Pro-Am should seek more information and register at www.thegallericlassic.com.

“We are preparing, with much anticipation, for a new dawn of PGA Tour Champions golf in the Coachella Valley while we continue to enrich the tradition of professional golf played at one of the desert’s most iconic venues, Mission Hills Country Club,” said Michelle DeLancy, tournament director of The Galleri Classic, in a statement announcing ticket sales. “We expect to host a strong field of players and World Golf Hall of Famers who our golf fans in the region and greater Southern California grew up watching and idolizing, and can now watch up close and personal.

Each pro-am participant is paired for a round of golf with a PGA Tour Champions pro on either March 22 or March 23, and receives a Pro-Am package that includes an invitation to The Galleri Classic pairings party on March 21, a valet parking pass, breakfast, lunch and on-course refreshments on a golfer’s pro-am play day, a gift package, and a grounds badge providing access over the entire tournament week.

The Galleri Classic expects a team of more than 500 volunteers spread out over 25 committees. The tournament will provide each Volunteer with a tournament week-long credential and parking pass, complimentary breakfast and lunch during Volunteer shifts, a uniform (a golf shirt, outerwear piece, cap or visor, and a cinch backpack), an Inaugural Galleri Classic Commemorative pin, and two week-long grounds passes in order to share the event experience with family and friends. The Volunteer package cost is $75, and The Galleri Classic will direct a portion of volunteer-related proceeds towards its local charitable beneficiaries.