PGA Tour Champions golf tourney in Palm Springs area puts tickets on sale

Tickets for the Galleri Classic, the new PGA Tour Champions event to be played in Rancho Mirage on March 22-26, 2023, are now on sale.

The Galleri Classic is the first PGA Tour Champions event in the desert since 1993 and will be played on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club. The tournament will feature a two-day pro-am March 22 and 23, followed by the 54-hole, $2.2 million tournament March 24-26 featuring 78 senior players.

Single-day grounds tickets good any one day admission for pro-am rounds are $30. Weekly grounds tickets, good for grounds-only admission for competition rounds March 24-26, are $65.

Single-day clubhouse tickets, good any one day during competition rounds March 24-26 and providing access to Mission Hills Country Club’s clubhouse as well as upgraded dining and beverage options for purchase at the Champions Café inside the clubhouse, are $75. Weekly clubhouse tickets for all competition rounds March 24-26 are $150.

