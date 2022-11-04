PGA Tour Champions Bernhard Langer thinks LIV Golf not good for sport

Jim Furyk, right, talks things over with this caddy Michael Thomas “Fluff” Cowan at the 17th hole during the first round of the TimberTech Championship at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, FL. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. [JIM RASSOL/palmbeachpost.com]

BOCA RATON — LIV Golf is as divisive with the PGA Tour Champions crowd as it is with other professional golfers.

Most of the Veterans do not follow LIV and have no interest in the golf or the format, but they understand that the money is difficult for some to turn down.

Then there is Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer, who believes the series, which is financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, is damaging the sport.

“I think it’s hurting golf, I don’t think it’s good,” Langer said. “I don’t see that they have a business plan but I can understand for some people it’s difficult to turn down that kind of money.”

