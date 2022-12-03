PGA Tour Believes Greg Norman Is Not Running Day-to-Day Operations at LIV Golf, According to a New Court Filing

Greg Norman is CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf in name only, according to newly filed documents by the PGA Tour in Federal Court on Friday.

In a reply Filed in the US District Court, Northern District of California, in support of its motion to compel the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) and Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, the managing director of PIF, to comply with documents and deposition subpoenas, the Tour used documents obtained previously in Discovery to paint a picture of who it believes really controls LIV Golf and its efforts to establish the league in the golf ecosystem.

