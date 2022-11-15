PGA Tour Approves Two New Pathways For Top College Players

The PGA Tour’s policy board has approved a proposal to open two new pathways for college players to reach the PGA Tour.

The first pathway will see the player who finishes top in the PGA Tour University Velocity Global Ranking earn Eligibility to every open and full-field event after May’s NCAA Championship. It is estimated that the player to achieve the status will earn qualification to 14 events in 2023, beginning with June’s RBC Canadian Open.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button