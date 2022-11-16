PGA Tour app, website getting complete overhaul ahead of 2023 season | Golf News and Tour Information

As big a deal as the website redesign is, the app overhaul will be of greater interest to younger golf fans who consume everything via mobile devices that fit in their pocket. Both iOS and Android users can manually update the PGA Tour app beginning on Tuesday, although those who have “auto updates” won’t see anything different just yet. The relaunch is a limited release, also known as a slow rollout, beginning with one percent of the users and then five, 10, 20 percent and so on. This will allow the tour to get instant feedback on how the app is performing and will allow developers to respond to any issues or bugs that may arise. By the end of this week’s RSM Classic, it will be available to everyone.