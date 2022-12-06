PGA Tour Adds Another Strategic Ally Amid Rising Tensions With LIV Golf

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf battle has been a long one. Every new day presents itself with a new differential set of updates in relation to the matter. As the matters have progressed, the situation has gotten even more complicated. The PGA Tour has recently made a new strategic alliance that could potentially change a lot when it comes to its rivalry with LIV Golf. This new addition will surely broaden the horizon for the PGA Tour and add to LIV Golf’s existing problems.

The rivalry between the Tours has progressed as both sides are trying to beat the other as they step into the 2023 season. Both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have made their set of choices to improve their response for what is yet to come. Only time will tell how things will take shape next. For now, this win is on the PGA side. But what is this tally that has added itself to the Tour’s side?

PGA Tour and its new ally

Amidst rising tensions between the Tours, the PGA Tour has added yet another ally to its front making things even more complicated for LIV Golf. This new ally is the Japan Golf Tour Organization. The renowned organization’s addition to the PGA Tour’s side gives the tour onus over LIV Golf. Since the PGA Tour has now expanded its strategic alliance to Asia. Things seem to have changed for its rivalry with LIV Golf.

The new addition of this magnitude sure complicates things for the Saudi-backed Rival of the Tour. This decision will also incite new changes in the game of golf. We are yet to find out what will be the reaction from LIV golf’s end to this breaking news.

The new agreement between the Tours and JGTO has fetched the first three players of the latter to have membership in the world-famous DP Tour. This has been termed as an effort to let Talent from across the world have the opportunity to play a world-level Tour like the DP Tour and have equal access. It has been made certain that all the parties involved will also be collaborating on any new business development-related issues that may emerge.

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Kevin Kisner drinks from the Trophy during the singles match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

This decision undertaken by the Tours has been termed as an effort to counter the effects the Tours have had to face after LIV Golf’s entry into the game.

Jay Monahan, a top official from the side of the PGA Tour, gave reasons for the new decision.

They said “Japan has a long, storied history of producing world-class golf talent that deserves the opportunity to compete on the game’s highest stage, and today’s announcement is recognition of that.”

PGA fans Angered by its “inadequacy”

The CJ Cup had fans excited to see the pairing they had been waiting to witness. However, an unfortunate incident stopped them from realizing this dream. It was the PGA Tour Broadcasters who rang the bell of disappointment in all the fan's houses. The much-awaited last day of the CJ Cup was left uncovered for the first two hours. This contained the highly loved final groupings game which left fans sad and triggered. This blunder by the Tour was widely criticized online. Fans even went on to term this as an inadequate response by the Tour on something as significant. Still, all they were left with was a disappointment and a rush of anger.

