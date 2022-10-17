PGA TOUR 2K23 now available worldwide, bringing players “More Golf. More Game.”

PGA TOUR 2K23 features several new additions and Improvements sure to delight franchise veterans, dedicated PGA TOUR fans and casual Golfers alike:

Control the Pros – Woods leads a roster of more than 14 male and female playable pros at launch*, including Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and more. Players can step into the tee box as one of the pros in Exhibition, Multiplayer and Divot Derby play, or go head-to-head with them in PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode. In addition to the pros, the broadcast-style presentation and commentary team also return, with the addition of English golf pro and broadcaster Henni Koyack.

– Woods leads a roster of more than 14 male and female playable pros at launch*, including Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Lexi Thompson, Tony Finau, Lydia Ko, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris, Brooke Henderson, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and more. Players can step into the tee box as one of the pros in Exhibition, Multiplayer and Divot Derby play, or go head-to-head with them in PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode. In addition to the pros, the broadcast-style presentation and commentary team also return, with the addition of English golf pro and broadcaster Henni Koyack. Earn PGA TOUR Pro Status – A spot atop the Leaderboard awaits amateurs and pros alike in MyCAREER. Players can create a custom MyPLAYER, start out in Q-School, earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour and work their way up to PGA TOUR pro status, taking on the roster of pros on some of the most challenging and popular courses in pursuit of FedExCup glory. There’s also the option to skip right to PGA TOUR pro status.

– A spot atop the Leaderboard awaits amateurs and pros alike in MyCAREER. Players can create a custom MyPLAYER, start out in Q-School, earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour and work their way up to PGA TOUR pro status, taking on the roster of pros on some of the most challenging and popular courses in pursuit of FedExCup glory. There’s also the option to skip right to PGA TOUR pro status. Celebrity Shot! – NBA icons and avid golf aficionados Michael Jordan and Steph Curry are available at the launch to bring their skills from the hardwood to the fairway. Jordan is available as part of the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, while Curry is available as free bonus content for all players on all platforms**.

NBA icons and avid golf aficionados Michael Jordan and Steph Curry are available at the launch to bring their skills from the hardwood to the fairway. Jordan is available as part of the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, while Curry is available as free bonus content for all players on all platforms**. Tee Off with Topgolf Mode – The introduction of Topgolf Mode offers a unique single or multiplayer party experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon, where players can aim for targets and try to earn the highest score.

– The introduction of Topgolf Mode offers a unique single or multiplayer party experience emulating the popular golf entertainment phenomenon, where players can aim for targets and try to earn the highest score. Play Your Way – MyPLAYER customization is Deeper than ever, with new player archetypes and skill trees. Players choose the style that works best for them, from a long-driving power hitter to a short game expert. Custom club fitting allows a further degree of personalization, allowing for unique but balanced combinations of club attributes. New optional, consumable golf balls offer a boost to certain attributes but are balanced to incur a penalty in others, while players can also opt to use an Unlimited number of default balls without unique attributes. In addition to the returning analog stick swing, a three-click swing option is also available for an added level of customization so players can play the way they like.

– MyPLAYER customization is Deeper than ever, with new player archetypes and skill trees. Players choose the style that works best for them, from a long-driving power hitter to a short game expert. Custom club fitting allows a further degree of personalization, allowing for unique but balanced combinations of club attributes. New optional, consumable golf balls offer a boost to certain attributes but are balanced to incur a penalty in others, while players can also opt to use an Unlimited number of default balls without unique attributes. In addition to the returning analog stick swing, a three-click swing option is also available for an added level of customization so players can play the way they like. Swing With Swag – MyPLAYER personalization returns, and players can equip their MyPLAYERS just like Tiger with Nike Golf, TaylorMade and Bridgestone Golf apparel and gear. Even more apparel options are available from licensed brands, including adidas, Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, PING, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson are available to deck out players’ golf bags.

– MyPLAYER personalization returns, and players can equip their MyPLAYERS just like Tiger with Nike Golf, TaylorMade and Bridgestone Golf apparel and gear. Even more apparel options are available from licensed brands, including adidas, Callaway Golf, FootJoy, Malbon Golf, Nike Golf, PUMA, Titleist, TravisMathew and more***. Clubs and balls from brands including Bridgestone Golf, Callaway Golf, COBRA, Mizuno, Odyssey Golf, PING, Scotty Cameron, TaylorMade, Titleist and Wilson are available to deck out players’ golf bags. Enjoy True-to-Life Courses or Test Your Creativity – Players can experience 20 licensed courses at launch. New additions include the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club and more. Pebble Beach Golf Club, Spyglass Hill, Torrey Pines North and South Courses, and more will be available as free bonus content after launch on all platforms. The industry-leading Course Designer also returns, offering players the opportunity to build their dream courses and share them with a global online community****.

– Players can experience 20 licensed courses at launch. New additions include the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club and more. Pebble Beach Golf Club, Spyglass Hill, Torrey Pines North and South Courses, and more will be available as free bonus content after launch on all platforms. The industry-leading Course Designer also returns, offering players the opportunity to build their dream courses and share them with a global online community****. Embodying the Lifestyle – Culturally relevant partners including the largest and most influential digital sports, entertainment and lifestyle multimedia brand Barstool Sports, trick shot video megastars Dude Perfect, and premium lifestyle brand and Gaming organization 100 Thieves will be represented in PGA TOUR 2K23 post launch bonus content.

– Culturally relevant partners including the largest and most influential digital sports, entertainment and lifestyle multimedia brand Barstool Sports, trick shot video megastars Dude Perfect, and premium lifestyle brand and Gaming organization 100 Thieves will be represented in post launch bonus content. ‘Tis the Season— The new Seasons live services model ensures players can swing with swag for months to come, offering new gear and goals to achieve. Season 1 features apparel from Black Quail and Hugo Boss.

The new Seasons live services model ensures players can swing with swag for months to come, offering new gear and goals to achieve. Season 1 features apparel from Black Quail and Hugo Boss. See You in the Clubhouse – PGA TOUR 2K23 will also feature the return of Clubhouse Pass, including new gear and apparel Rewards from Malbon and TaylorMade. Clubhouse Pass will be available in three tiers: Clubhouse Pass (free), which allows players to unlock free Rewards at certain intervals, Clubhouse Pass Premium ($9.99/season), which allows players to earn Rewards for every level, and Clubhouse Pass Premium Plus ($19.99/season), which allows players to skip the first 20 levels and receive those rewards.

will also feature the return of Clubhouse Pass, including new gear and apparel Rewards from Malbon and TaylorMade. Clubhouse Pass will be available in three tiers: Clubhouse Pass (free), which allows players to unlock free Rewards at certain intervals, Clubhouse Pass Premium ($9.99/season), which allows players to earn Rewards for every level, and Clubhouse Pass Premium Plus ($19.99/season), which allows players to skip the first 20 levels and receive those rewards. Train for the TOUR – Training mode offers multiple ways to develop skills, including swing calibration, lessons, chipping practice, a driving range and a putting green. Tutorials throughout help Rookies get into the game, while giving seasoned players reminders and opportunities to work on their skills.

– Training mode offers multiple ways to develop skills, including swing calibration, lessons, chipping practice, a driving range and a putting green. Tutorials throughout help Rookies get into the game, while giving seasoned players reminders and opportunities to work on their skills. Have a Tee Party – Online Multiplayer features also return for PGA TOUR 2K23*****. Online Societies encourage players to compete with friends for custom tournaments and full seasons, with unique rules and entry stipulations.

“The PGA TOUR is excited for the launch of PGA TOUR 2K23, featuring Tiger Woods, Steph Curry, Michael Jordan and many of the top players on the PGA TOUR,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing. “We’re delighted that fans playing the game will be able to experience the PGA TOUR season from our players’ perspective and ultimately compete for the FedExCup.”

PGA TOUR 2K23 is available in multiple editions, each with unique cover art depicting painted Portraits of Tiger Woods:

PGA TOUR 2K23 Standard Edition:

Physical and digital versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as the digital-only version for PC, include the base game;

Players who purchase the Standard Edition of the game for PS5 (digital version only) or Xbox Series X|S (physical or digital version) consoles which includes cross-generation dual Entitlement will also receive the Golden Club Pack for the game on PS4 or Xbox One, respectively******.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition:

For PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, includes the base game with cross-generation dual-entitlement, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack , Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack ;

, and ; The Golden Club Pack includes a Golden Putter, Golden Driver, and four Uncommon consumable golf ball sleeves;

includes a Golden Putter, Golden Driver, and four Uncommon consumable golf ball sleeves; The Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack includes 1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter, gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves;

includes 1300 VC (Virtual Currency), a hockey stick putter, gold baseball cap, gold glove, and three Rare consumable golf ball sleeves; For PC, includes the base game, as well as the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, Golden Club Pack, and Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack.

PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (available in digital format only):

Includes all the contents of the Standard and Deluxe Edition for the purchased platform;

and for the purchased platform; Includes the Tiger Woods Edition Bonus Pack – which includes a Tiger Woods TaylorMade wedge set, Nike TW Golf tee shirt, and three Epic consumable golf ball sleeves – plus the Tiger Woods Signature Sunday Packwhich includes a red polo, black pants, black hat, Nike TW Golf shoes, Nike TW Golf belt, and Bridgestone Golf TOUR B XS, Tiger Edition Golf Ball.

PGA TOUR 2K23 is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on PGA TOUR 2K23 and 2K, visit https://pgatour.2k.com/2k23/ become a fan on Facebook follow the game on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #PGATOUR2K23 or subscribe on YouTube .

*Additional pros and courses will be added as free post-launch bonus content and be available to all players.

**Michael Jordan is only available at launch as part of the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack, which is included with PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition (digital only). Steph Curry is available to all players on all platforms as a free download. PGA TOUR 2K23 required to play content. Terms apply.

***Some Cosmetic items and Consumables may require unlocking with virtual currency (earned or paid) or via gameplay.

****Online Account (13+) required to access online features. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details.

*****Multiplayer modes can only be played with the same Console or across generations within the same Console family (PS4 to PS5; Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S).

******Available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on the same account within the same Console family (PS4 to PS5; Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S). PS4 (Physical): PS4 disc and PS5 Console with disc drive required to play PS5 version.