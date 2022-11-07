PGA SHOW IS FINALIST FOR TRADE SHOW INDUSTRY COMEBACK AWARD

NORWALK, Conn. – The PGA Show has been named a trade show industry finalist for the Comeback Award for Overall Resilience, which will be presented at the 12th Annual TSNN Awards Gala, Nov. 9, 2022, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

The Comeback Award for Overall Resilience honors a trade show that has demonstrated outstanding adaptability and resilience by “coming back” in areas such as customer connectivity, attendance, exhibitor engagement and overall business excellence. The 2022 TSNN Awards will Honor shows with a number of Innovation and Comeback Awards, and trade show industry professionals with Outstanding Show Pro Awards.

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions – a division of Reed Exhibitions, will next reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering, Jan. 24-27, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Thousands of attending PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from around the world will source new products from some 800 golf and golf lifestyle brands while attending high-level industry presentations, participating in education and career workshops, and connecting in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

The Trade Show News Network (TSNN) is the world’s leading online resource for the trade show, exhibition and event industry since 1996. TSNN.com owns and operates the most widely consulted event database on the Internet, containing data about more than 19,500 trade shows , exhibitions, public events and conferences.

About PGA Golf Exhibitions

The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of Reed Exhibitions – RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

