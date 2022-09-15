PGA pulls support of Falmouth golf tourney

The PGA Tour has dropped the Falmouth Country Club from its roster of tournament hosts after a structural change in the organization.

The Falmouth Country Club’s Live and Work in Maine Open served as a stop on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit, but will no longer be hosting that event, MaineBiz reported on Thursday. The Live and Work in Maine Open, a fundraiser for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, was held in June.

The four-day, 72-hole tournament in Falmouth raised approximately $250,000 for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital over the past two years.

The Korn Ferry Tour is one step below the PGA Tour, and the top 25 finishers based on points receive their PGA Tour cards for next season. There is a three-tournament series after the regular season from which the top 25 also receive PGA tour cards.

Brian Corcoran, the CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, the Portland-based sports marketing firm behind the Falmouth fundraiser, said that a change in the financial structure of the PGA Tour was the reason that the Maine country club was dropped from the tour circuit, MaineBiz reported.

The firm plans to continue supporting Charity golf events in Maine, and expects to host an event called the Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Challenge, with appearances from popular celebrities, next year.

