PGA pulls support of Falmouth golf tourney

The PGA Tour has dropped the Falmouth Country Club from its roster of tournament hosts after a structural change in the organization.

The Falmouth Country Club’s Live and Work in Maine Open served as a stop on the Korn Ferry Tour circuit, but will no longer be hosting that event, MaineBiz reported on Thursday. The Live and Work in Maine Open, a fundraiser for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, was held in June.

The four-day, 72-hole tournament in Falmouth raised approximately $250,000 for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital over the past two years.

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors. More by Leela Stockley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button