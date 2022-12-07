PGA Player Lanto Griffin’s Elegant Golf Course Wedding

Maya Brown had a strict rule that she wasn’t going to date until after she took the bar exam—but when she matched with Lanto Griffin on Bumble, she made an exception. Lanto was only in town briefly. As a PGA golfer, he was playing a tour in Greensboro and would be traveling again soon. They met for drinks and instantly hit it off. “We reconnected a month later in Nashville when Maya flew out to see Lanto play in a golf tournament there,” the couple shares. “Lanto won the tournament—and the rest was history!”

During a Christmas photo shoot in November 2021, Maya and Lanto were posing with their Rescue pup, Troy. The photographer asked, “Do you have any props?” “It was then that Lanto took out a new collar and dog tag for Troy that said ‘Will you marry my mom?” the couple shares.

Selecting a venue was a no-brainer: Dormie Golf Club in West End, North Carolina, is one of Lanto’s sponsors, and was able to offer not just ceremony and reception sites, but accommodations for many of their loved ones on the property. “Since Maya and Lanto are constantly traveling for golf tournaments, they really wanted to create an experience their friends and family could enjoy with them for more than one day,” says their wedding planner, Amy Plant-Perdue of Plume Events. “They planned meals, afterparties, and on-site tea times for the group.”

The wedding itself was a black-tie optional Tented summer fête; classic, with a neutral color palette of taupe, white, and black with wood-toned accents. “There was a focus on guest experience: unexpected, elegant details and lush florals, paired with lively music, exciting menu options, and spaces to encourage congenial gathering,” Amy says. “The couple’s personal style was reflected in the careful selection of minimal yet impactful details and the blend of classic and modern elements. Nods to golf were included subtly.”

Read on to see more from Maya and Lanto’s September 3, 2022 wedding—and its golf-inspired details—planned by Plume Events and photographed by Hannah Forsberg.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



“Troy, our dog, is a big part of our lives and means so much to us,” the couple shares. “We are passionate about animal rescue; Troy was adopted from SAFE Pet Rescue in St. Augustine, Florida, and we created a fund for their nonprofit on our wedding registry. So, Troy was a big part of the wedding. He hung out with us all day while we got ready, and he was part of our ceremony, walking down the aisle with family.”

The pup also joined the bride while she got ready. “I don’t like having to worry about hair and normally wear my hair up in a ponytail,” Maya says. “It was hot, so I wanted to have something simple that I could wear up all day.” She went with a chic pony and added an Ellen Hunter comb—“it made the hairstyle bridal.”

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



I felt like I was shining through the dress.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Maya knew she’d found “the one” when “I felt like I was shining through the dress,” she says. “I was wearing the dress, versus the dress wearing me.” She got that feeling in the Seraphine gown by Élysée, a strapless Mikado with a sculpted neckline, low-V back, and flared skirt. “I didn’t see myself getting tired of it throughout the years,” she says. “It’s not Trendy but timeless.” She finished her bridal ensemble with a natural beauty look—bold eye and neutral lip—and a spritz of Ralph Lauren Midnight Romance. “Lanto loves this the most on me.”

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



She likewise wanted something classic for her bridesmaids. “It was important for me to have attire that felt comfortable for everyone,” Maya says. So, she set a simple parameter: Wear a long black dress. “Pick out whichever silhouette or neckline you want. Wear black shoes, but do your hair, makeup, and jewelry however you’d like. I didn’t want everyone to look exactly the same.”

“The bridesmaid and ‘groomslady’ bouquets were kept simple and petite and made in a style that would complement the bride’s,” Amy says. “We opted to use different types of foliage and smaller blooms to create an organic, textured look.” White flowers with yellow centers add a touch of color and contrast.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



“We chose the first tee for the ceremony site because it offered a stunning, elevated view of the course, and because it had a gentle slope halfway down the aisle that allowed us to create a unique two-tiered seating arrangement,” Amy describes. “There were gold chairs, and two pillars with statement arrangements for the altar.”

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Guests were greeted with refreshing and on-theme Arnold Palmers—featuring a golf ball-shaped ice cube—to sip during the ceremony.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Lanto did some light grooming the day of the wedding before slipping on his custom tux, which he accessorized with socks from Bogey Boys, music artist Macklemore’s golf lifestyle brand.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



The violinist played “A Thousand Years” as Maya’s father escorted her down the aisle towards Lanto. The couple decided at the last minute to write their own vows, and it became one of their favorite moments of the day. “It was so special to express our love to each other in front of our friends and family,” they say.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



They recessed out joyfully to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)”—with Troy in tow, of course. “He wasn’t originally going to walk down the aisle, but we’re so glad he did!”

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



After saying “I do,” the couple took photos with their wedding party around the course. “The groom’s boutonnieres featured a white ranunculus, and groomsmen’s boutonnieres were each crafted with a different combination of ingredients, which also included many textural elements,” Amy says.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



“I wanted to nod to and honor the sport that plays such a big role in both their lives without creating a theme,” Amy says. “The fact that the wedding was on a golf course was already a big nod, so we opted for more subtle design choices, such as the repetition of circles throughout the day. Circles and spheres could be found in the signage, the custom-built bar back etagere, the custom platform for the violinist, the pattern on cocktail table linens, the fruiting persimmon branches we used in the florals, and even the food: golf ball cake pops and spherical ice cubes.” There were drink stirrers shaped like golf clubs and, maybe the most obvious homage: an escort board made to look like a Giant golf scorecard.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



While the dinner tables were completely al fresco, a sailcloth tent housed two gorgeous lounge setups, the DJ, a classic black-and-white dance floor with crystal chandeliers above, and a custom-designed bar.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



“For the dinner tables, we carefully balanced comfort and a welcoming feel with elegance,” Amy says. “We started with tan linen tablecloths and warm wood-toned chairs. We filled the tables with candles and understated floral arrangements that included centerpieces with an abundance of texture, different types of foliage, and single-ingredient accent arrangements. We knew we wanted to incorporate touches of black, so we went with bold black plates. We opted for classic silver accents to balance the more modern centerpieces.”

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



Photo by Hannah Forsberg



“Dinner was inspired by the feeling of family and closeness, with long sweeping tables under twinkling lights to create an intimate atmosphere,” Amy says.

Photo by Hannah Forsberg



The couple basked in their Newlywed Glory as they looked out at their guests during dinner. It was the perfect evening—an ode to their passions and their passionate love for each other. “The wedding day flew by,” Maya recalls. “Enjoy it, because you only do this once!”