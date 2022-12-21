PGA Of America Names Head Golf Pro At Historic Columbia Country Club

The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA) named PGA Pro Steve Delmar, a native of Gaithersburg, MD, as Head Golf Professional at the historic Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, MD, replacing longtime Head Golf Professional Bob Dolan. The new appointment makes Delmar the fourth person to hold the position in the 125-year history of the Columbia County Club.

The former Assistant Men’s golf Coach at the University of Maryland, Delmar, assumes the position after working as the Club’s Assistant golf professional for the past six years. In addition to his teaching and business acumen, Delmar is a pro player, having won four MAPGA major titles, including the Section Championship in 2019, Assistant Championship in 2019 and 2020 and the Players Cup in 2021. He was also named the MAPGA Player of the Year in 2019.

In replacing Dolan, who worked in the position for the past 28 years, Delmar joins a short list of PGA professionals who have held the position, including Fred McLeod, who enjoyed a 55-year tenure, and the late Coach Bill Strausbaugh, the former Professional Emeritus at Columbia Country Club, whose efforts in the teaching and coaching were considered ground-breaking and significant.

Strausbaugh spent 31 years as the head golf professional at Columbia Country. Following his death in 1999, the PGA of America established the PGA Bill Strausbaugh Award, which honors PGA golf professionals who display “outstanding integrity, character and leadership through a commitment to mentoring and making significant impacts on the Careers of PGA professionals.”

“On behalf of the Middle Atlantic PGA Section, we congratulate Steve on achieving this historic position at Columbia Country Club and filling the shoes of Legends in the teaching profession,” said Jon Guhl, executive director, Middle Atlantic PGA. “Steve is a tremendous teacher and player, and we expect that he will enjoy a long, successful tenure at Columbia Country Club.

Photo courtesy Columbia Country Club