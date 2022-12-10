PFF’s 2022 NFL Third-Quarter All-Pro Team: Patrick Mahomes, Dexter Lawrence, Sauce Gardner and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

• Mahomes still on top in tight battle for QB spot: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a close second-team honoree through three quarters of the 2022 NFL season.

• Josh Jacobs claims All-Pro first-team honors at RB: Jacobs has been on a tear as of late, leapfrogging Nick Chubb for the top running back spot from our midseason All-Pro team.

• Four Eagles earn All-Pro first-team spots: Center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker TJ Edwards and cornerback James Bradberry have excelled after three quarters of the 2022 NFL season

The NFL regular season is starting to head towards the playoffs, which means it’s time to start thinking about end-of-season awards and an All-Pro check-in.

Here is PFF’s All-Pro team from the three-quarter mark of the season.

This team is not compiled by just using the highest PFF grade at each position. Consideration has been given to role, supporting cast and consistency (one bad game in four is a significant negative even if the output of the four games is slightly higher than another player without a poor performance).

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Second Team: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Quarterback is a tight call, but Mahomes is back playing some of his best football. He has the highest PFF grade in the league and is currently on pace for the lowest turnover-worthy play rate of his career, at just 2.3%. For Mahomes to be playing at this level after his offense traded away one of his primary weapons is all the more impressive, particularly when contrasted with quarterbacks who were the beneficiaries of big offseason additions.

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Second Team: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Chubb continues to be virtually unstoppable, but Josh Jacobs has leapfrogged him into pole position for the All-Pro spot thanks to some incredible performances. Jacobs has 76 broken tackles, 11 more than any other running back. He is averaging 3.9 yards per carry after contact and has been thriving behind an Offensive line that doesn’t rank among the league’s best in run blocking.

WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Second Team: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Hill’s impact on the Miami offense isn’t waning as the season trudges along. He is the highest-graded receiver in the league and is averaging 3.6 yards per route run, with the next-best mark sitting at 2.7. Hill is outperforming almost every receiver in most categories even before you get near the effect his presence has on how defenses line up against Miami.

WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Second Team: AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Diggs ranks second in the league in yards per route run (2.7) and receiving first downs (61). Passes thrown his way have generated a 127.2 passer rating, and he has been a bigger focal point of the Bills’ offense than in the past. He is enjoying a career year in what is already an outstanding career.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Second Team: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Kelce continues to put distance between himself and his peers. As he closes in on 1,000 receiving yards, no other tight end is above 700, and he has more than double the touchdowns of any other competitor. Kelce is averaging 2.2 yards per route run and has just five drops on 106 targets.

FLEX-O Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Second Team: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

In recent weeks, Adams has been virtually unstoppable for the Raiders and there are signs that Derek Carr is beginning to develop the understanding that Aaron Rodgers had with him in Green Bay. Only Tyreek Hill has a higher PFF receiving grade than Adams.

LT Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Second Team: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Williams is on his way to a third straight season of leading the league in overall PFF grade. He has allowed just 11 pressures in nine games this season and has again been the best run-blocker in the game. He is the standard by which all left tackles are measured, and none of them manage to surpass him through three quarters of the season.

LG Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Second Team: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Bitonio has actually had a few rough games this season, but the other performances have been so good that he is still comfortably the left guard on the All-Pro team. Overall, he has allowed one sack and 16 pressures across 12 games on his way to an 85.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

C Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Second Team: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has been back to his best at center in the middle of the best Offensive line in football in Philadelphia. They haven’t allowed a sack or even a knockdown of quarterback Jalen Hurts, surrendering a total of eight hurries across 12 games.

RG Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Second Team: Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

Lindstrom’s run blocking ranks among the best of any Offensive lineman this season for the Falcons — the most run-heavy team in the NFL. Lindstrom has allowed nine pressures in 13 games and has a 92.4 PFF run-blocking grade, better than every lineman except Trent Williams.

RT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Second Team: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnson has now allowed just seven pressures all season. There have been 17 occasions where an Offensive tackle has allowed seven or more pressures in a single game this season. Johnson is Peerless when it comes to pass protection and also sports a 77.3 PFF run-blocking grade.

DI Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Second Team: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Lawrence is having a career year in the middle for the Giants. He trails only Chris Jones in total pressures among interior rushers and has 28 defensive stops on the season. Lawrence is currently on track to exceed his previous best season by over 10 PFF grading points.

DI Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Second Team: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Jones has been the best interior pass-rusher in football this season. He leads the position with 50 total pressures, and he has even shown he can reliably move out to win against Offensive tackles as a true edge rusher, even if it isn’t the best full-time strategy for Kansas City’s defense.

EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Second Team: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Defensive Player of the Year seems to be a two-horse race between Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa, but Garrett wins out with the highest PFF pass-rushing grade among the trio. Garrett has 52 pressures on 348 Rushes and a higher pass-rush win rate than any other edge rusher (25.3%).

EDGE Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Second Team: Max Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Parsons is one of the single biggest threats in all of football as a full-time edge rusher for the Dallas Cowboys. He has a 23.1% pass-rush win rate and several game-changing plays on his Ledger this season. They handed both Andrew Thomas and Christian Darrisaw their first sacks surrendered of the season and is beginning to get constant attention from opposing offenses.

LB Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams

Second Team: Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

One of the few players still left standing and also performing well for the Rams is Wagner, who still looks like the best linebacker in the game after some were writing him off towards the end of his Seahawks career. Wagner boasts a PFF grade of at least 72.7 in every facet of play.

LB TJ Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Second Team: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Few linebackers have been as consistent as Edwards within the Eagles’ defense this season. He has 31 defensive stops, five pass breakups and even 11 pressures on the blitz. While the average pass into a linebacker’s coverage generates a passer rating of around 105.0, passes into Edwards’ coverage are producing one of 63.7 this season.

CB Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Second Team: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Gardner isn’t just the prohibitive favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he is having a legitimate All-Pro season in his first NFL season. Gardner is allowing just 43.9% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught for a 48.6 passer rating. The only touchdown he has allowed was on a communication breakdown in the red zone with the rest of the Jets’ secondary.

CB James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles

Second Team: Stephon Gilmore, Indianapolis Colts

Both Eagles cornerbacks are playing Spectacular football this season, but over the past few weeks, it has been Bradberry whose performances have edged ahead of Darius Slay. Bradberry is allowing just 44.4% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught and has given up one touchdown all season.

S Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Second Team: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Simmons has three interceptions and one pass breakup to his name this season. He has yet to allow a touchdown in primary coverage and is a constant presence in the Denver defense affecting throwing windows. He spends the majority of his time at free safety but also has 150 snaps in the box, as well as some covering the slot against tight ends.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Second Team: Ryan Neal, Seattle Seahawks

When Fitzpatrick is at his best, few safeties can rival his impact. He has four interceptions and three pass breakups this season, earning the highest PFF coverage grade of any safety. He also has just three missed tackles from 62 attempts.

FLEX-D Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Second Team: L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

Ramsey does give up some plays, and when he does they tend to be highlight-reel material, but his baseline is so high and he makes so many impact plays for the defense. This season, Ramsey has PFF grades of at least 73.4 in every facet of play to go along with 22 defensive stops.

K Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Second Team: Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

Tucker’s only field goal misses this season have come from over 50 yards out. He is the best kicker in the game.

P AJ Cole III, Las Vegas Raiders

Second Team: Riley Dixon, Los Angeles Rams

Cole has quickly become the standard at punter in the NFL, with the best combination of factors needed for elite play at the position.

ST Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

Second Team: Jordan Kunaszyk, Cleveland Browns

Reaves has more special teams snaps than any other player in the NFL and also has the best PFF grade. That’s difficult to achieve. He has 15 special teams tackles.

RS Keisean Nixon, Green Bay Packers

Second Team: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

He hasn’t been rewarded with a return touchdown yet, but Green Bay’s Keisean Nixon seems to be on the cusp of it almost every time he touches the football.