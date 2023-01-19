PFF Ranks Top 25 Players who Entered 22-23 College Football Transfer Portal
The preliminary window for players in the college football transfer Portal to sign with a new school is drawing to a close so we thought it’d be a good time to look back and see where the best players to enter it wound up. Alright, we did think that but with Notre Dame adding quarterback Sam Hartman from Wake Forest and so many national outlets loving the pickup for the Irish, we thought we’d compare him to some of the other top players in the portal.
Related
Sam Hartman officially commits to Notre Dame
In an effort to eliminate any bias we went to the folks at Pro Football Focus who ranked the top 25 players to enter the Portal this off-season. That way it wasn’t just us reminding you how big Notre Dame’s pickup of Sam Hartman was, but instead using an objective party. Here is how PFF ranked not just Hartman but the 25 best players in the Portal this off-season.
Thomas Gore, DL, Georgia State
Nov 13, 2021; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Georgia State Panthers nose guard Thomas Gore (59) tackles Coastal Carolina Chanticleers running back Braydon Bennett (1) in the third quarter at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Thomas Gore
Defensive Line
Georgia State to Miami (FL)
Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona
Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) catches a touchdown pass against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Dorian Singer
Wide Receiver
Arizona to USC
Also, Shoutout Gronk for the epic photobomb in the background
Spencer Sanders, QB, Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass against Texas at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Oct. 22, 2022. – Syndication The Oklahoman
Spencer Sanders
Quarterback
Oklahoma State to Ole Miss
Brennan Armstrong, QB, Virginia
Nov 12, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Brennan Armstrong
Quarterback
Virginia to NC State
Jamari Thrash, WR, Georgia State
Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Jamari Thrash (2) celebrates a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. USA TODAY SPORTS
Jamari Thrash
Wide Receiver
Georgia State to Louisville
Dante Cephas, WR, Kent State
Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Dante Cephas (14) receives the pass from Kent State Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum (not shown) during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Dante Cephas
Wide Receiver
Kent State to TBD
Tanner Mordecai, QB, SMU
Nov 26, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) passes the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Tanner Mordecai
Quarterback
SMU to Wisconsin
Rondell Bothroyd, Edge, Wake Forest
Dec 31, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) is tackled by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd (40) at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Rondell Bothroyd
Edge
Wake Forest to Oklahoma
Charles Woods, CB, West Virginia
Dec 28, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Charles Woods (23) recovers a fumble against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Charles Woods
Cornerback
West Virginia to SMU
AJ Haulcy, S, New Mexico
Nov 25, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Avery Morrow (25) runs with New Mexico Lobos safety AJ Haulcy (24) Defending at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
AJ Haulcy
Safety
New Mexico to Houston
Tez Johnson, Wide Receiver, Troy
Oct 2, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs after the catch against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Tez Johnson
Wide Receiver
Troy to Oregon
Lorando Johnson, CB, Baylor
Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jordan Whittington (4) is hit by Baylor Bears defensive back Lorando Johnson (11) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Lorando Johnson
Cornerback
Baylor to Arkansas
Jordan Anderson, CB, Bowling Green
Sep 25, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Bowling Green Falcons safety Jordan Anderson (0) celebrates after making a game-ending interception during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Anderson
Cornerback
Bowling Green to UCLA
Denver Harris, CB, Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 08: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide Rushes away from Denver Harris #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 08, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Denver Harris
Cornerback
Texas A&M to LSU
Duce Chestnut, CB, Syracuse
Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut, left, breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Syracuse, NY, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Syracuse won 32-29. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Duce Chestnut
Cornerback
Syracuse to LSU
Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State
Sep 17, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) looks to throw during the first half against the Montana State Bobcats at Providence Park. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Chance Nolan
Quarterback
Oregon State to TBD
Jabbar Muhammad, CB, Oklahoma State
Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy (0) during the second half of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Jabbar Muhammad
Cornerback
Oklahoma State to Washington
Drake Nugent, C, Stanford
Oct 2, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal center Drake Nugent (60) before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Drake Nugent
Center
Stanford to Michigan
Jaheim Bell, TE, South Carolina
Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Jaheim Bell (0) stiff-arms Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Jaheim Bell
Tight End
South Carolina to Florida State
Fentrell Cypress II,
Sep 18, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Fentrell Cypress II (23) intercepts the ball in the end zone as North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Justin Olson (83) defends in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Fentrell Cypress II
Cornerback
Virginia to Florida State
Dominic Lovett, WR, Missouri
Nov 25, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) runs in for a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dominic Lovett
Wide Receiver
Missouri to Georgia
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Clemson
Oct 31, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) returns the ball to a referee after a 30-yard run for a touchdown against the Boston College Eagles during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY Sports
DJ Uiagalelei
Quarterback
Clemson to Oregon State
Devin Leary, QB, NC State
Sep 24, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) looks to throw during the first half against the Connecticut Huskies at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Devin Leary
Quarterback
NC State to Kentucky
Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jackson State
Dec 17, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after catching a touchdown against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half during the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Travis Hunter
Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Jackson State to Colorado
Sam Hartman, QB, Wake Forest
Nov 19, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) drops back to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports[autotag]Sam Hartman[/autotag]Quarterback
Wake Forest to Notre Dame
Story Originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire