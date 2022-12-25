PFF names Thomas Gore 22nd best transfer top DL

Pro football focus named Thomas Gore the 22nd-best transfer and the top defensive tackle in the portal. Gore committed to the Miami football program on Wednesday during the Early National Signing Period. On Wednesday, head coach Mario Cristobal stated that DTs and wide receivers are the primary transfer need.

Gore was an elite DT the last two seasons at Georgia State. In four years with the Panthers, Gore had 94 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. Gore has been one of the highest-rated interior defensive linemen in the country over the last two years. Miami adds depth and production with Gore.

Jared Harrison-Hunte and Leonard Taylor return as starters and both have two years of eligibility remaining. Harrison-Hunte and Taylor have the option of entering the 2024 NFL Draft. Miami projects to rotate at least Gore, Harrison-Hunte and Taylor at DT with Jacob Lichtenstein also returning on the DL.

At 6’2, 279 pounds Gore provides Miami with more athleticism than size. Gore was an edge rusher and nose guard in the Georgia State 3-4 defense. Expect Gore to play primarily inside for Miami. Mario Cristobal has stacked the Miami football roster with edge rushers in the last two classes and through the transfer portal.

Thomas Gore has dominated for two years now. His 90.6 grade since 2021 ranks fifth among all interior defensive linemen in college football. Gore excels in all aspects, sitting as one of only five interior defensive linemen with 85.0-plus grades as both a pass rusher and run defender in that span.

The On3.com Scouting report on Gore states that Georgia State coaches praised him for his relentlessness. Gore earned Honorable mention All-Sun Belt in 2021 and was named first-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus in 2022. Now Gore moves up a level and will be able to put Power Five competition on tape.

If Gore duplicates his Georgia State numbers with the Miami football program his NFL Draft stock should rise for 2024. Expect Miami to target one or two more DTs through the transfer portal. Lichtenstein and edge rusher Akheem Mesidor are the only two returning DL of the five Miami added as transfers for the 2022 season.