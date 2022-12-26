PFF names Javion Cohen 9th best transfer OL

Pro Football Focus named Javion Cohen the ninth-best Offensive lineman transfer following the 2022 season. Cohen projects as a starter for Miami in 2023 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The Miami football program lost four-year starter, DJ Scaife, following his final season of Eligibility in 2022.

Cohen had 25 starts for Alabama after signing with the Crimson Tide in 2020. Five of the eight OL ranked ahead of Cohen were from Group of Five or FCS programs. Offensive line is potentially the most difficult position to evaluate, particularly with over 1,000 players in the transfer Portal and 354 teams from FBS through Division III.

Cohen graded out as the fourth-best transfer guard. All three of the guards ranked ahead of Cohen are transferring from FBS programs. Clark Barrington from BYU is the top-ranked guard by PFF in the transfer Portal with Luke Kandra who transferred from Louisville to Cincinnati and Micah Mazzccua from Baylor.

Cohen allowed 17 knockdown blocks, 1.5 sacks allowed, four pressures and four QB hits and was penalized only three times in 2022. The first career start for Cohen was against Miami in the 2021 season opener. Cohen signing with Miami improves the experience and depth and hopefully production on the OL.

9. OG JAVION COHEN (ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE)

Transfer Destination: Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Cohen struggled mightily in pass protection last season. His 34 pressures allowed were nine more than any other Power Five guard in 2021. The junior made a complete 180 this year, though. His 99.1 pass-blocking efficiency score tied for sixth among Power Five guards in 2022. Next season, he’ll take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Cohen was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in 2020. After the tough 2021 season, Cohen rebounded by earning second-team All-SEC in 2022. If Cohen can continue to improve in 2023 he can become an Anchor for the Miami football program on the OL. The experience Cohen brings on the 2023 Miami OL is critical.

Five-star Offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola should compete to be starters somewhere on the 2023 Miami OL. Cohen signed with Alabama in the class of 2020 as the 333rd-ranked player, 25th Offensive tackle and 16th prospect in Alabama per the 247 Sports composite rankings.