PFF grades Sam LaPorta as top-10 TE during 2022 season

When you are “Tight End U,” it is common practice to have your tight ends regularly among some of the best in the nation. For the Iowa Hawkeyes, they have fully staked their claim to that throne and show no signs of weakness.

Their leading receiver, tight end Sam LaPorta, was nothing short of excellent during his time with the Hawkeyes. His production never wavered and due to that, Pro Football Focus has LaPorta entrenched among the top-10 tight ends of the 2022 college football season.

Top 10 highest graded Tight Ends from the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/cIjPipfhJC — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 15, 2023

LaPorta’s reception total increased year-over-year all four seasons with Iowa, showcasing his growth and development like so many Hawkeyes tight ends before him such as George Kittle, Noah Fant, and TJ Hockenson, just to name a few that are excelling with their NFL teams and all producing in the NFL playoffs.

His total production at Iowa included more yards and receptions than any of the three aforementioned tight ends. LaPorta finished his career with 153 receptions, 1,786 receiving yards, and five receiving touchdowns.

LaPorta is going to be drafted in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. A team that gets him is not only going to get a tight end that can provide them production in the passing game, but one that isn’t afraid to get his nose dirty in the run game. Coming from a Big Ten team in Iowa that wanted to run the ball, LaPorta had no choice but to develop a well-rounded game.

Iowa Hawkeyes fan guide to the 2023 NFL Playoffs









View

12 items



Iowa Hawkeyes listed in ‘last four byes’ in ESPN’s latest Bracketology









View

7 items



Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.