Peyton Woods, Jake Baldin lead Springfield High IHSA golf to state

Peyton Woods, left, and Jake Baldin, right, walk up to the tee box on the No. 5 hole in the Championship Flight for the Kone Elevator Drysdale Junior Golf Tournament at Bunn Golf Course in Springfield, Ill., Thursday, July 15, 2021. [Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register]

Peyton Woods and Jake Baldin remember their first encounter.

They met as early as 11 years old in the Frank Coffey Jr. Tournament at Pasfield Golf Course. It heralded the countless duels to come at Springfield High.

These accomplished Seniors now approach their final high school tournament together.

Woods and Baldin will appear in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A boys golf state Finals at Weibring Golf Course in Normal on Friday, spearheading their school’s first team appearance since 2013.

“They’ve been the key to our success, obviously,” SHS Coach Jake Stapleton said. “They keep getting better each year.”

Woods sticks with it

Woods and Baldin share that competitive yet chummy dichotomy with the Sacred Heart-Griffin boys golf team, too.

