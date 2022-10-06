Peyton Woods, Jake Baldin lead Springfield High IHSA golf to state

Peyton Woods and Jake Baldin remember their first encounter.

They met as early as 11 years old in the Frank Coffey Jr. Tournament at Pasfield Golf Course. It heralded the countless duels to come at Springfield High.

These accomplished Seniors now approach their final high school tournament together.

Woods and Baldin will appear in the Illinois High School Association Class 2A boys golf state Finals at Weibring Golf Course in Normal on Friday, spearheading their school’s first team appearance since 2013.

“They’ve been the key to our success, obviously,” SHS Coach Jake Stapleton said. “They keep getting better each year.”

Woods sticks with it

Woods and Baldin share that competitive yet chummy dichotomy with the Sacred Heart-Griffin boys golf team, too.

SHG, led by Cal Johnson, Carter Etheridge, Nick Calucchia and Tyler Furkin, won the Bartonville Limestone Sectional with a 295-300 edge over SHS on Monday. Quincy Notre Dame finished a distant third with 316 strokes for perspective.

“We’ve known them for as long as I’ve known him,” Woods said, referring to Baldin, “and it’s the same thing, just like a little friendship battle.”

Woods tied Johnson for second place individually at 1-under-par 71. He carded four birdies, including three on the front nine, to earn his first career IHSA state appearance.

“You shoot a 300 and you lose, it’s kind of like, all right,” Stapleton said. “But these kids have all played against each other forever, so it’s kind of a neat environment. I think it makes each team better knowing that you’re going to get good competition against each other.”

Woods missed last year’s state Finals by two strokes with a 79 in the Metamora Sectional while the COVID-19 Pandemic nixed the 2020 state finals.

“It feels really good,” Woods said. “It also feels better because you made it as a team for the first time in like nine years.”

Woods said he didn’t feel any added pressure at Coyote Creek Golf Club. They just stayed doggedly at it.

“I didn’t play my best (at last year’s sectional) and I just practiced a little more and got better,” Woods said.

Regional and county Champs

Woods and Baldin have burnished their resumes over the past two years as medalists at regionals and the Sangamon County tournament.

Baldin claimed both tournaments this season. He shot a personal-best 5-under 67 at Lincoln Greens Golf Course before capturing the Maroa-Fosyth Regional at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

He shot 1-over 73 and nicked Maroa’s Tyler Davis on the No. 10 playoff holes.

Stapleton said both Woods and Baldin’s composure has improved this year.

“Peyton’s been my number one since freshman year, so he kind of had the tools,” Stapleton said. “Jake was there, but he’s just grown a lot. His game is very steady, he doesn’t get in a lot of trouble. We’ve kind of had some putting things this year. I don’t think he’s been quite comfortable, but he’s been comfortable lately. I mean, 67 you’re doing something right.

“They’re great players and it’s fun to coach when you’ve got two kids that are that good.”

Baldin said he knew he could shoot low and get the job done at Lincoln Greens en route to County.

“I knew I was sticking all of my irons pretty close,” Baldin said. “I knew if you stick it in play, obviously you’re going to shoot pretty good but off the tee wasn’t very good, so I knew I had to stay close or my short game had to be at least pretty good.”

Busy offseason

The duo certainly know Lincoln Greens inside and out. They not only constantly train with PGA professional Lance Flury but also work there.

“We’ve done so much together,” Woods said of Flury. “And then to also work for him as well just makes it like the cherry on top.”

Stapleton said both of his players deserved a spot at state after devoting all of that time over the offseason.

Woods in particular won a slew of tournaments such as the University of Illinois Junior Open, Piper Glen Junior Open and Hickory Point Junior Open — not to mention the Illinois and Missouri Optimist Junior tournaments to name a few.

Baldin also followed Woods with second place in the Illinois Optimist Junior tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. That Secured the only other Qualifying spot for the national tournament Hosted by Doral in Miami, Florida.

Woods missed the cut at last year’s Optimist Junior Golf Championship but returned for 17th place overall while Baldin made his debut there.

Sharing that experience together was a most gratifying moment, according to Woods.

“It’s an honor to play at a golf course like that and to go back for a second year and do better just felt really good,” Woods said.

Baldin missed the cut, “but it was pretty sweet going down there. That was my first time playing one of those big golf tournaments, and I’d do it again, for sure.”

Ensuing tournaments were rehearsals for state. Now it’s time for the real thing.

“We just need to play how we play,” Baldin said. “We don’t need to have pressure on our mind. Everybody knows how we can play.

“We just need to put our head in the game and just get out there. I think the first day is just the nervousness and then the second day is just game on.”

