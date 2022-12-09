Peyton Marshall commits to Auburn basketball, Bruce Pearl for 2024

AUBURN — Auburn basketball picked up the commitment of four-star center Peyton Marshall from Kell High School in Georgia on Friday.

Marshall is rated as the No. 88 overall player in the class of 2024 by the 247Sports composite rankings. He’s also tabbed as the 11th-best center nationally and the No. 8 prospects in Georgia. He’s yet another addition to a long list of players Coach Bruce Pearl has gotten commitments from over the years who live in the Atlanta area.

“We chose Auburn (because), of course, it’s close to home, so that was something that was important to our family,” Marshall’s mother, Khia, told the Montgomery Advertiser. “The coaching staff was just tremendous (with) rapport and communication and relationships.

“(Also) NBA draft history. Bruce Pearl is an impeccable Coach with a winning history, winning environment. And it just came down to the relationships that they’ve been building with us for almost over a year, and how they see Peyton fitting into their system. At that point, we just decided with those factors and the things that we need to consider for Peyton as a player and his future development, Auburn was just the best choice.”

Assistant Coach Wes Flanigan played a large role in recruiting Marshall to the Plains.

“Wes has that kind of uncle, down-home personality,” Khia Marshall said. “(He’s) very relatable. … He just has a very good attitude. … We just felt comfortable throughout the whole recruitment process talking to him on good days, bad days, good games, bad games. He never made us feel like it was just about him being a Coach for Auburn, it was more like an old cliche saying, you’ve got a friend in me.”

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 310 pounds as a junior in high school, Marshall would come to Auburn and instantly become one of the most physically imposing players on the roster. The heaviest current Tiger is Dylan Cardwell, who is listed at 256 pounds.

Auburn is playing Memphis as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta on Saturday (4 pm CT, ESPN2). Marshall has a game to play that same day, but his mom said she’s working for her son to make it to State Farm Arena for the second half of Auburn’s game.

“We plan on (going to) Holiday Hoopsgiving as soon as Peyton’s game is over. … We definitely want to make an appearance and come down and support our future home,” Khia said.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.