Peyton Manning’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s second retirement

February 1, 2023, will always be remembered as the day in which Tom Brady Retired ‘for good’. Peyton Manningtwo-time Super Bowl Championshared a hilarious reaction on his former rival’s announcement through his really good sense of humor.

Tom Brady’s successful NFL career has come to an end. After 23 seasonsthe 45-year-old took the decision to retire ‘for good’ in order to spend more time with his family.

But his retirement didn’t make Peyton Manning very happy. The former Broncos and Colts quarterback reacted to Brady’s announcement and remembered what happened the first time.

Peyton Manning reacts to Tom Brady’s second retirement announcement

Tom Brady Shocked the entire football world with a video announcing his retirement this morning. They said this time it is ‘for good’, on the contrary to what happened last year when they left the NFL only for 40 days.

This second retirement has brought tons of reactions, including Peyton Manning’s. The former Broncos and Colts quarterback shared a hilarious comment on Brady’s announcement, remembering what he did after the first time Tom left football.

“You know, they [Tom Brady] retires the first time, I ask for his address,“ Manning told Games with Names. “I’m like ‘I’m not going to just text you: Congratulations on this Incredible career’. I wrote him this eloquent handwritten letter in cursive, mail it with a bottle of wine.

“When you come back and play, I should get the letter back and the wine back. Well. Tom’s just keeping it. I mean, supposedly he reads the letter often just to see the nice things that I said about him. I’m like, if he expects another letter, he’s mistaken.”