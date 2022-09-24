Peyton Manning explains why he won’t become a Coach

Peyton Manning clearly has a brilliant football mind, leading some fans to call for him to become a Coach in the NFL.

Manning has been involved in coaching in recent years, just not at a high level. The two-time Super Bowl Champion coaches his son’s flag football team, and he coaches at the Manning Passing Academy each summer in Louisiana. Now he’s also coaching his son’s sixth-grade team.

But the former quarterback has no desire to coach in the NFL. He (jokingly?) explained why using his signature sense of humor during a recent appearance on Colin Cowherd’s podcast.

“I’m the Offensive Coordinator on my son Marshall’s sixth-grade football team,” Manning told Cowherd. “We got beat in overtime on Saturday and a couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone.

“So, I think coaching in my future is also out because hearing that from a couple of sixth graders is tough. Hearing that from a 32-year-old wide receiver or quarterback, ‘Hey I haven’t gotten the ball. What are you doing?’ I think that’s out.”

Manning also said he doesn’t think he would be a great fit as a general manager, but he enjoys being a resource for GMs. He does not have an official role with the Denver Broncos, but Manning has been a great resource for quarterback Russell Wilson and the team’s staff.

So fans in Denver shouldn’t expect Manning to become the team’s next Coach or GM, but he will likely remain closely connected to the team.

