Peyton Manning, Barack Obama Recall Golf Outing on ‘ManningCast’ (Video)

Throughout his football career, Peyton Manning has been in countless high-pressure situations. But none of them compared to standing on the first tee with a former president.

Manning recounted a story of golfing with Barack Obama, who was a special guest during Monday’s ManningCast broadcast. The way Manning tells it, the pair was golfing at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, which has a strict “no mulligans” rule. With spectators looking on, Obama drove a ball right down the middle of the fairway, putting pressure on Manning to do the same. The two-time Super Bowl Champion could not, though, as he topped it into the out-of-bounds area below the tee box.

Thankfully for Manning, Presidential authority supersedes the club rules, as Obama declared the former quarterback was allowed to re-tee.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button