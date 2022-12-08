Peyton and Eli Manning to Coach flag football teams at Pro Bowl

This is going to be fun 😏 For the 2023 @nfl Pro Bowl Games, Peyton will Coach the AFC & @EliManning will Coach the NFC. pic.twitter.com/WA4nIJ8nZg — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 6, 2022

The Manning Brothers continue their post-retirement media dominance by making another splash.

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning will serve as the head coaches for the revamped NFL Pro Bowl in February of 2023. Because Eli spent his entire career with the New York Giants, he will represent the NFC. As for Peyton, he will serve as the AFC Coach due to playing in the conference with the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

The Manning Brothers will Coach in a Pro Bowl that will look quite different from their own Pro Bowl days. In September, Peyton was a part of the change to make the Pro Bowl more of a relaxed event: the game will transition to a flag football game, and there will also be skill events leading up to the matchup.

Given that the Manning Brothers have proven their popularity with the media since retirement, it’s no doubt that the two will be entertaining, even from the sidelines.