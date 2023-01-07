Pewamo-Westphalia girls basketball starts fast in win over Laingsburg

LAINGSBURG — Pewamo-Westphalia’s girls basketball program had started to turn the corner after starting the season 1-2, riding a three-game winning streak into a big league contest at Laingsburg.

Playing with “good energy” was the Rally cry for this Pirates’ group, and it came into Friday’s game with it on both sides of the ball, asserting itself in dominating fashion by taking a 19-0 lead in the first quarter en route to an impressive 47-16 CMAC win.

“I thought the ball had energy on offense, we were moving the basketball and the more it moves, the more good energy we play with and it’s a lot more fun to play when everyone gets touches and we’re sharing the ball,” PW Coach Steve Eklund said. “We’re really working to get the ball in the right spots, so I thought that was a positive tonight.

“Defensively, we played with a lot of energy and we are pretty athletic,” Eklund added. “We are starting to figure our rotations out and I think our pressure is going to create some problems for teams.

Elly Bengel and Mackenna Weber of Pewamo-Westphalia apply a full court press against Laingsburg's Kyleigh Luna, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, during the first half at Laingsburg.

PW was led by senior forward Sierra Schneider with 13 points, while freshman guard Elly Bengel also hit double-digits with 11 points — nine of them coming in PW’s big first quarter.

In just her first year at PW, Bengel finds herself thrust into a starting role for the Pirates, and in the midst of PW’s winning streak, is Grateful for the opportunity.

