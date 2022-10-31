Pettet and Hollenbach Earn SEC Soccer Postseason Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Missouri soccer team saw two student-athletes earn postseason honors, announced by the Southeastern Conference office Sunday, Oct. 30. Junior Grace Pettet was named Second Team All-SEC while a redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made the All-Freshman Team. Both players are earning conference honors for the first time in their careers.

Pettet, who was named team captain at the beginning of the season, started all 17 games for Mizzou in the 2022 season, playing 1,530 minutes. The junior scored the first two goals of her career, in back-to-back games. The first goal came against Ohio State, Aug. 21, and the second versus SIU, Aug. 25. Both goals came via headers off corner kicks. The Tulsa, Okla. native helped lead the team in three scoreless efforts.

As the last line of defense, Hollenbach was the starting goalkeeper for the Tigers in all 17 games this season, also playing 1,530 minutes. The redshirt junior finished seventh in the conference in saves (54) and saves per game (3.18) while earning three shutouts.

2022 SEC Soccer Awards

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Forward: Catherine Barry, South Carolina

Forward: Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Felicia Knox, Alabama

Midfielder: Abby Boyan, Georgia

Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Defender: Jylissa Harris, South Carolina

Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

Defender: Lindsey Jennings, LSU

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Gianna Paul, Alabama

Forward: Ava Tankersley, Arkansas

Forward: Mo O’Connor, Ole Miss

Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Riley Tanner, Alabama

Midfielder: Bea Franklin, Arkansas

Midfielder: Wasila Diwura-Soale, LSU

Midfielder: Macey Hodge, Mississippi St.

Midfielder: Mia Pante, Texas A&M

Defender: Sasha Pickard, Alabama

Defender: Ellie Podojil, Arkansas

Defender: Grace Pettet Missouri

Defender: Ella Shamburger, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Grace Barbara, Arkansas

All-Freshman Team

Gianna Paul, Alabama

Brooke Steere, Alabama

Ella Riley, Arkansas

Makenzie Malham, Arkansas

Gracie Falla, South Carolina

Ída Hermannsdóttir, LSU

Maggie Wadsworth, Mississippi State

Bella Hollenbach Missouri

Shae O’Rourke, South Carolina

Carolyn Calzada, Texas A&M

Hannah McLaughlin, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Wes Hart, Alabama

Forward of the Year: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

Midfielder of the Year: Felicia Knox, Alabama

Defender of the Year: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Goalkeeper of the Year: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Freshman of the Year: Gianna Paul, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama