Pettet and Hollenbach Earn SEC Soccer Postseason Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Missouri soccer team saw two student-athletes earn postseason honors, announced by the Southeastern Conference office Sunday, Oct. 30. Junior Grace Pettet was named Second Team All-SEC while a redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made the All-Freshman Team. Both players are earning conference honors for the first time in their careers.
Pettet, who was named team captain at the beginning of the season, started all 17 games for Mizzou in the 2022 season, playing 1,530 minutes. The junior scored the first two goals of her career, in back-to-back games. The first goal came against Ohio State, Aug. 21, and the second versus SIU, Aug. 25. Both goals came via headers off corner kicks. The Tulsa, Okla. native helped lead the team in three scoreless efforts.
As the last line of defense, Hollenbach was the starting goalkeeper for the Tigers in all 17 games this season, also playing 1,530 minutes. The redshirt junior finished seventh in the conference in saves (54) and saves per game (3.18) while earning three shutouts.
2022 SEC Soccer Awards
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama
Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas
Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee
Forward: Catherine Barry, South Carolina
Forward: Maile Hayes, Texas A&M
Midfielder: Felicia Knox, Alabama
Midfielder: Abby Boyan, Georgia
Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt
Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama
Defender: Jylissa Harris, South Carolina
Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt
Defender: Lindsey Jennings, LSU
Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Gianna Paul, Alabama
Forward: Ava Tankersley, Arkansas
Forward: Mo O’Connor, Ole Miss
Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee
Midfielder: Riley Tanner, Alabama
Midfielder: Bea Franklin, Arkansas
Midfielder: Wasila Diwura-Soale, LSU
Midfielder: Macey Hodge, Mississippi St.
Midfielder: Mia Pante, Texas A&M
Defender: Sasha Pickard, Alabama
Defender: Ellie Podojil, Arkansas
Defender: Grace PettetMissouri
Defender: Ella Shamburger, Vanderbilt
Goalkeeper: Grace Barbara, Arkansas
All-Freshman Team
Gianna Paul, Alabama
Brooke Steere, Alabama
Ella Riley, Arkansas
Makenzie Malham, Arkansas
Gracie Falla, South Carolina
Ída Hermannsdóttir, LSU
Maggie Wadsworth, Mississippi State
Bella HollenbachMissouri
Shae O’Rourke, South Carolina
Carolyn Calzada, Texas A&M
Hannah McLaughlin, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Wes Hart, Alabama
Forward of the Year: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama
Midfielder of the Year: Felicia Knox, Alabama
Defender of the Year: Reyna Reyes, Alabama
Goalkeeper of the Year: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
Freshman of the Year: Gianna Paul, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama