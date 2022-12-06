Petie Jackson Named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Seventeen men have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago.

The team includes 10 members named to the 1998 Indiana All-Star squad. Seven other all-state players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1998.

1998 Indiana All-Stars include Mr. Basketball Tom Coverdale, Adam Ballinger, Kueth Duany, Patrick Jackson, Djibril Kante, Rob Kent, Isaac Kincaid, Maynard Lewis, Rodney Smith, and Greg Tonagel.

The remaining seven, named to various all-state teams are Herman Fowler, Lincoln Glass, Joe Nixon, Jarrad Odle, Steve Reynolds, Adam Seitz, and Brian Wray.

2023 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team members will be honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 61st Men’s Awards Banquet on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A midday reception, free and open to the public, will be held at the Hall of Fame Museum in New Castle. The evening banquet will take place at the Primo Banquet Hall, which is located on the south side of Indianapolis.

Banquet reservations will soon be available on the Hall of Fame’s website or by calling (765) 529-1891. For more information, you may also email [email protected]

