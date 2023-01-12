Peterson game planning for South Dakota men’s basketball and more notes

South Dakota men’s basketball head Coach Eric Peterson is “doing great,” acting head Coach Pat Eberhart said Tuesday. Peterson, who has been recovering at his home since leaving the hospital following a fall in his home that resulted in “multiple injuries,” has progressed in recent weeks and is now a part of the Coyotes’ gameplanning on a game-to-game basis .

Eberhart could not elaborate on what that meant for Peterson’s eventual return, but Peterson now handles Scouting opponents’ offenses with Assistant Coach Casey Kasperbauer, as he did prior to the injury.

“He’s been a part of our game prep,” Eberhart said. “He was at he’s been a part of our game prep last week and will be a part of our game prep this week.”

