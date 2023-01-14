Peter Stroud From Family Of Sussex County Soccer Players Signs With Red Bulls

He’s coming home.

The New York Red Bulls have brought a familiar face on board after signing New Jersey native Peter Stroud to a long-term contract with the club that could keep him with the team through 2027.

The 20-year-old midfielder has spent time overseas in England playing for West Ham United’s youth team and most recently played three seasons at Duke University, where he was a two-time ACC Midfielder of the Year award winner. He has also made appearances with the United States U-15 and U-17 national squads.

Yet, the Chester native has never played pro ball at home, until now.

“We are very happy to sign Peter to a homegrown contract,” Red Bulls Sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement. “Peter is a Talented midfielder that has demonstrated great success at both Collegiate and academy levels, and we are very delighted to have him at our club.”

The three-year MLS Homegrown contract includes options for 2026 and 2027, although terms of the deal have not been released.

“Peter has shown us many great qualities on and off the field,” Red Bulls Head Coach Gerhard Struber said. “He is an exciting young talent, and we are really looking forward to having him on our roster for next season.”

Peter is just the latest Stroud to sign on board with the Hometown team as he joins older brother Jared Stroud in MLS, who began his career with the Red Bulls before moving on to Austin FC and settling in at St. Louis SC. His other brothers, Dylan and Will, are also familiar to soccer fans in Northern Jersey.

At Duke, Stroud picked up six goals and 12 assists in three seasons, while being named a MAC Hermann Trophy finalist, which is given to college soccer’s two-player each season.

He earned all-ACC First Team honors twice, United Soccer Coaches All-America First Team, and All-South Region First Team twice, and was named Duke’s Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season.

Stroud was named the number one prospect by USL League Two last spring and helped the Blue Devils reach the National Quarterfinals of the College Cup last season.

“Through the highs and lows, I have made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Stroud announced. “After several conversations and considerable thought, I have decided to forgo my last year of Eligibility and begin my professional career.

“It has been a difficult decision, but I look forward to trying to achieve my dreams.”

