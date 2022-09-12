Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more on Northwestern OT

Northwestern Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season progresses and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Skoronski, the best Offensive lineman prospect in school history, has lived up to the hype through two seasons with the Wildcats. He has started in all 21 of his career games and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection a year ago.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Skoronski, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and NFL prospect outlook.

Background



Year: Junior

Junior Height : 6-4

: 6-4 Weight : 294

: 294 Hometown : Park Ridge, Illinois

: Park Ridge, Illinois Interesting facts: Grandson of Bob Skoronski, who was the Offensive left tackle and Captain on Vince Lombardi’s five NFL Championship teams in Green Bay

Position: Well. 1 OT | Overall: Well. 13

high school: Maine South (Park Ridge, Illinois)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9502)

National: 113 | OC: 3 | Illinois: 3

High school accolades: Two-time All-State (News Gazette), three-time All-Area (Pioneer Press), All-American Bowl selection

Check out Peter Skoronski’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College Accolades



Honors

2021: All-Big Ten first team (coaches) and All-Big Ten second team (media)

2020: True Freshman All-American (247Sports)

2020: All-Big Ten second team

Notable statistics

2020-22: Has started all 23 games in his career

Initial Scouting report

“Skoronski does a good job of adjusting his hands and feet once engaged. He was credited with allowing 20 pressures on 416 pass-blocking snaps, according to TruMedia. He can do a better job of playing balanced and absorbing contact with his hands. Although he plays left tackle, some question whether or not he would be best served moving inside to guard or center. However, a similar conversation was centered around former Wildcats left tackle Rashawn Slater, who has fared well at left tackle in the NFL. In a league Starved for quality Offensive tackle play, Skoronski should and probably will get a chance to play on the edge first.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards