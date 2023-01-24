Peter King guesses Packers’ Aaron Rodgers trade value

After a disappointing season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, there is a very real chance that the veteran quarterback will be donning a different uniform in 2023, according to Peter King on Football Morning in America.

Rodgers is planning to take some time before deciding if he will play in the NFL next season, but the star signal-caller has not ruled out playing somewhere other than Green Bay. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that there is a real possibility that Rodgers is going to be traded in the off-season: “Make no mistake, both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Rodgers.”

“If you look at the way his contract is structured, a trade is possible. You can do it financially, you can come up with the compensation,” NFL Network’s Rapoport echoed. “I think Green Bay likes what they have in Jordan Love, so if they got the right package they could do a deal.”

It’s a reportedly astronomical price tag for the 18-year NFL veteran, but a price that some teams would certainly be willing to pay.

Aaron Rodgers’ cap numbers in the next two seasons would be $48.3 million combined, which is manageable for quite a few NFL teams. King guesses that the Packers would want at least two first-round picks in return for Rodgers, a price he sees the New York Jets willing to pay as they are starved at the QB position.

“Rodgers to the Jets, maybe re-teaming with ex-Pack aide Nathaniel Hackett, who has Interviewed for the New York Offensive Coordinator job. Or Rodgers to the Patriots, which seems very Belichickian, to perhaps give Mac Jones two learning seasons in the shadows,” King says.

King also could see Rodgers in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform, “if Tom Brady doesn’t beat him there. Or Rodgers to Seattle, which is seventh in cap room in 2023 and has four picks in the draft’s top 55. You could think of 10 more.”

It would be unusual to see Rodgers in any jersey other than the Green Bay Packer green he has donned his entire legendary NFL career.