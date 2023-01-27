Peter Finch Details ‘Scariest Moment’ After Golf Ball Smashes Through Cart Windshield

YouTube star and Golf Monthly top 50 Coach Peter Finch has detailed the “scariest moment” he’s ever had whilst filming.

The Englishman was out in the UAE Filming content for his channel (opens in new tab), which has over 500,000 subscribers, when he hit a driver on the practice range that Struck the windshield of the cart that was collecting balls on the range. The ball smashed through the windshield and thankfully narrowly missed the driver.

Finch released the short clip on TikTok, writing: “This was very scary. But thankfully no one was hurt or injured.”

“I wasn’t even thinking about anything but I did notice that the ball picker was about maybe 120 yards away or something and he was just turning round and coming almost into line, almost into line with where we where,” Finch said about the incident is The Rough Cut Podcast (opens in new tab).

“So anyway, I’ve hit this second one and I’ve like semi-topped it, kind of heeled it. So it’s taken off, it’s only flown about 12ft in the air, and then like a heat-seeking Missile it’s just dived to the right-hand side.

“Now this is where it gets very scary,” Finch continued. “Because it’s gone to the right-hand side, maybe traveling about 150mph and it’s just smacked straight into the windshield of this ball picker and gone through it.

“I didn’t know straight away that it had gone through, but the noise it made was really bad.

“So we’re all looking and we’re like ‘What’s just happened?’ So anyway he’s pulled up and he’s coming and I’ve just gone out to make sure he’s okay. It’s gone literally right through the middle of the windscreen, it couldn’t be any perfectly more in the middle.

“And he’s said it’s just like literally gone past his head on the right-hand side. Oddly enough he was absolutely fine about it, it was more me that was Shook up.”

Finch spoke about the incident on his podcast just after the 33-minute mark.

Watch the podcast below: