Peter Finch Details ‘Scariest Moment’ After Golf Ball Smashes Through Cart Windshield

YouTube star and Golf Monthly top 50 Coach Peter Finch has detailed the “scariest moment” he’s ever had whilst filming.

The Englishman was out in the UAE Filming content for his channel (opens in new tab), which has over 500,000 subscribers, when he hit a driver on the practice range that Struck the windshield of the cart that was collecting balls on the range. The ball smashed through the windshield and thankfully narrowly missed the driver.

