PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts

Peter and the Starcatcherby Rick Elice, first opened on Broadway in 2012. Based on the 2004 novel Peter and the Starcatchers by David Barry and Ridley Pearson, it is the story of the Origins of Peter Pan, Mrs. Darling, Hook, and Tinkerbell. Audiences are invited to board the British ship The Wasp with Lord Aster, Molly, and her nanny Mrs. Bumbrake as they set sail for Rundoon on a mission to protect a trunk full of “starstuff”. Along the way, they meet a group of pirates, who are determined to steal the trunk, and three Orphan boys, who end up helping Molly to save the day. Peter and the Starcatcher takes the stage at DreamWrights Center for Community Arts under the direction of Gregory DeCandia December 9-18. Audiences are also invited to catch a bonus production–Lost Boys by Kate Brennan on December 10 and 17-and to visit the Art Gallery featuring show-specific art by the students from Logos Academy.

While there were some opening night glitches with sound and lighting, the overall production is truly entertaining and reminds everyone of the importance of family, friends, loyalty, adventure, and imagination. The set design, special effects, and costumes are wonderful, transporting the audience to the high seas and, in act two, to a beautiful and mysterious island.

The cast is energetic and really embodies their characters. The cast includes Julia Miller (Ensemble), Kayla Yorgy (Ensemble), Madalyn Yorgy (Ensemble), Nolan Portner (Hawking Clam), Daphne Willis (Sanchez), Ray Baer (Mack), Mallory McVey (Mrs. Brumbake/Teacher), Sofia DiMercurio (Slank), Chloe Miller (Grempkin/Fighting Prawn), V Desautels (Alf), David Feuerstein (Black Stache), Rhea Flores (Ted), Corey Wolfe (Lord Aster), Rose Detar (Molly Aster), Ryan Snider (Smee), Bee Kraft (Captain Scott), Sarah Urand (Prentiss), and Lydia Miller (Boy/Peter). Although there were times when lines were delivered too quickly and were difficult to understand, everyone in the cast deserves a round of applause for bringing this story to life. There are definitely some stand-out performances. McVey and Desautels are delightful as Mrs. Brumbake and Alf, performing their roles with great comedic timing. DiMercurio, Snider, and Feuerstein take on the quirky roles of Slank, Smee, and Black Stache. They really throw themselves whole-heartedly into their parts and have a terrific presence on the stage. Additionally, Feuerstein’s performance as a Mermaid in “Mermaid Out of Me” is one of the highlights of the performance. The three orphans (Ted, Prentiss, and Boy/Peter) and Molly really carry the show. Flores, Urand, Miller, and Detar interact beautifully on stage. Their performances are authentic, emotional, and a joy to watch.

Peter and the Starcatcher is a show full of imagination and magic. The cast and crew at DreamWrights present a lively and passionate production.

Visit https://dreamwrights.org for information about this production as well as Lost Boys and the Art Gallery.