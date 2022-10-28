Pete Nance named to Karl Malone Award Watch List

Could Pete Nance be the first UNC basketball player to take home this prestigious award?

New UNC basketball power forward Pete Nance is already receiving some national praise.

It was announced Thursday that Nance was among the 20 players selected to be on the Karl Malone Award Watch List, the award given to the nation’s top power forward.

Karl Malone Award Watch List ☑️ 🔗: https://t.co/PVqGpdpBS7 pic.twitter.com/D1Ta2bpF7Q — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) October 27, 2022

This should come as no surprise. In his four years at Northwestern, Nance was a positive contributor to the Wildcats. Last season, the big man averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds, while shooting 45% from deep.

By adding Nance to this already-loaded North Carolina team, his overall impact may dramatically increase and can now be seen on a national stage.

Pete Nance shares this achievement with the following players:

Enrique Freeman (Akron)

Ąžuolas Tubelis (Arizona)

Johnny Broome (Auburn)

Arthur Kaluma (Creighton)

DaRon Holmes II (Dayton)

Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

Jalen Slawson (Furman)

Drew Timme (Gonzaga)

Jarace Walker (Houston)

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Kris Murray (Iowa)

KJ Williams (LSU)

Donta Scott (Maryland)

DeAndre Williams (Memphis)

Norchad Omier (Miami)

GG Jackson (South Carolina)

Jayden Gardner (Virginia)

Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech)

Graham Ike (Wyoming)

Some names that stand out on this list are Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis. Both were Finalists in 2021-22, and Timme won the award in 2020-21.

Former UNC basketball commit GG Jackson earned a spot on the list, along with Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski. Both freshmen look to make a big impact for their respective teams and are worth keeping an eye on.

Despite sharing the floor with other stars like Caleb Love and Armando Bacot, Pete Nance will still have a fair shot at winning the award.

No North Carolina player has ever won this prestigious honor, but could Nance be the first one to do it? We’ll get our first look at him in action on November 7, when North Carolina takes on UNCW in its season opener.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, views, and updates.