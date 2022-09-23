Pete Nance mentioned as impact transfer

Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Pete Nance is expected to be one of the top impact transfers in the country as he joins the UNC basketball program.

With the UNC basketball program returning four starters and the bulk of their bench depth, Hubert Davis’ team didn’t have many big holes to fill this offseason.

However, the loss of Brady Manek is a major one, as the Tar Heels explored options to bring in more depth. They did, in fact, land a standout transfer, as Pete Nance elected to join the program in hopes of helping bring another national championship to Chapel Hill.

After naming Puff Johnson as a breakout player, Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today followed it up with naming Nance an impact transfer heading into this season. Rothstein believes that Nance is more than capable of filling Manek’s shoes.

Pete Nance, North Carolina: How will the Tar Heels replace Brady Manek? This guy. The 6-10 Nance gives North Carolina another all-conference caliber player and the type of power forward that can open up the floor for Armando Bacot in the low post. Nance shot 45.2 percent from three-point range last season while he was at Northwestern.

Of course, Nance isn’t the same player as Manek. However, he does possess a skill set that will certainly help the Tar Heels this season.

Not only is he known as a very good defender, he also has the ability to stretch the floor. Although his best Offensive ability comes near the post, Nance is more than capable of stretching the floor and moving well without the basketball in his hands.

Needless to say, among the Chaos of the transfer portal, Pete Nance has the potential to be one of, if not the, most impactful transfer throughout the 2022-2023 season.

