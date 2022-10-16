Pete Nance among Katz’s top transfers

New UNC basketball big man Pete Nance was recently ranked near the top of Andy Katz’s top 15 transfer players ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.

As we get closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Andy Katz gave us his top-15 transfers.

Near the top of Andy’s list is new UNC basketball forward Pete Nance.

Familiar faces in new places.@TheAndyKatz ranked the best transfers 💪 #KatzRankz 📰 https://t.co/NEqNj4OMOU pic.twitter.com/iR57XslEq8 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 14, 2022

Nance comes in at No. 2 overall on Katz’s list, which features some very talented players. The Akron, Ohio native only trails Terrance Shannon Jr. (Illinois) on the list.

Without a doubt, Nance is one of the best transfers in college basketball. He spent his last four years in the Big Ten playing for Northwestern. In his final year with the Wildcats, he averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Following the 2022 season, Pete Nance entered the transfer portal and eventually committed to the University of North Carolina.

It seems as if this pickup was a match made in heaven. Following the departure of Brady Manek, the Tar Heels were looking for someone to fill the role next to Armando Bacot.

Nance’s ability to stretch the floor and mobility at 6-foot-10 is exactly what this North Carolina team needed.

With the addition of Nance, and the return of their core of Bacot, Love, and Davis, the UNC basketball program is hoping to make another return to the national stage, with the goal of finishing the job by bringing a Championship back to Chapel Hill .

Some other big names on Andy Katz’s list include Tyrese Hunter, Baylor Scheierman, and Nijel Pack.

